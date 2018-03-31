CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 30, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

620 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

620 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 67 at the beaches

to 70 to 75 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 52 to 57. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68 at the beaches to 67 to

72 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

61 to 66 at the beaches to 65 to 70 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 62 to 67 at the beaches to 68 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 65 at the beaches to 68 to 73 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 66 at the beaches to 68 to 73 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

620 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 73 towards the

coast to 76 to 81 farther inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to 55. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 70 towards the coast to

73 farther inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to

56. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 68 towards the coast to

69 to 74 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70 towards the

coast to 71 to 76 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 72 towards the

coast to 73 to 78 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 72 towards the coast to

74 to 79 farther inland.

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

620 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70 near the

coast to 72 to 77 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 51 to 56. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to 67 to

72 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to

56. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 67 near the coast to 66 to 71 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to 67 to 72 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to 70 to 75 inland.

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

620 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 54. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 53. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to

53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to

74 in the western valleys to 72 to 77 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to

57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to

78.

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

620 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 56. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to

78. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to

53. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to

80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to

59.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to

81.

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

620 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 72 to 80. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 54. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 74. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to

55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

67 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to

78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to

60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to

77.

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

620 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43 above 6000 feet to 41 to

51 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 69 above 6000 feet to 67 to 74 below

6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44 above 6000 feet to

41 to 50 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 66 above 6000 feet to 63 to

71 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 56 to 65 above 6000 feet to 62 to 70 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 58 to 65 above 6000 feet to 65 to 73 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 69 above 6000 feet to

66 to 73 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 66 above 6000 feet to

66 to 73 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 69 above 6000 feet to 67 to

73 below 6000 feet.

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

620 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 79. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 74. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 36 to 46. Areas of

winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 76.

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

620 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 79. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 53. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 74. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 63 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 42 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 77.

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

620 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 80 to 86. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 76 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

620 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 57 to 65. Areas of winds west

15 mph becoming north overnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 65. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 62. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 82 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 57 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 60 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89.

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

620 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 60 to 66. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 93. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64. Areas of winds

north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 86 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93.

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

620 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 89. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 66. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 84 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 58 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93.

