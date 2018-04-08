CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 7, 2018

616 FPUS56 KSGX 080427

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

927 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

CAZ552-081930-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

927 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows 51 to 56.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to 71 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to

78 to 83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 58. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to 75 to

80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to

59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

62 to 67 at the beaches to 67 to 72 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to

70 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to

71 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

CAZ554-081930-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

927 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening...becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 73 towards the coast to 74 to 79 farther inland.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 83 towards the coast

to 86 to 91 farther inland. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82 towards the coast to

84 to 89 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 71 towards the coast to 76 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

overnight. Lows 49 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

CAZ043-081930-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

927 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows 52 to 57. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to 68 to 73 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to

78 to 83 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 59. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 77 to

82 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

63 to 68 near the coast to 69 to 74 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 46 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to 68 to

73 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to 70 to

75 inland.

CAZ050-081930-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

927 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows 47 to 54.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 83 to 88. Areas of winds

east 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys

to 83 to 88 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77 in the western valleys

to 76 to 81 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 46 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 69 in

the western valleys to 60 to 65 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

CAZ048-081930-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

927 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening...becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain late in the evening. Areas

of fog. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 82. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57. Light winds becoming

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 87 to 92. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

overnight. Cooler. Lows 45 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 44 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

CAZ057-081930-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

927 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds

west 15 mph late in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 60. Light winds becoming

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 81 to 87. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

overnight. Colder. Lows 44 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Breezy. Lows 45 to

50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 76.

CAZ055-081930-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

927 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

late in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Colder. Lows

34 to 44 above 6000 feet to 39 to 49 below 6000 feet. Snow level

above 8000 feet late in the evening. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 72 above 6000 feet to 70 to

75 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph becoming north 15 mph in the afternoon. Near

ridge tops and along desert slopes, areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43 above 6000 feet to

42 to 52 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming northeast 15 mph

overnight. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 73 above 6000 feet to 74 to

79 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 76 above 6000 feet to 77 to

83 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 64 to 74 above

6000 feet to 71 to 77 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

overnight. Windy, colder. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of

blowing sand and blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy, cooler.

Highs 42 to 51 above 6000 feet to 50 to 57 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear overnight. Windy. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 56 above 6000 feet to 57 to

62 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 57 to 63 above 6000 feet

to 64 to 70 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-081930-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

927 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain late in

the evening. Colder. Lows 41 to 51. Snow level above 8000 feet

late in the evening. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

50 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 79. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Areas of winds east

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

overnight. Windy, colder. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Very

windy. Cooler. Highs 54 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Windy. Lows 30 to

40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 72.

CAZ058-081930-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

927 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 52. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 79. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

overnight. Windy, colder. Lows 38 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Very windy.

Cooler. Highs 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Windy. Lows 37 to

44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

CAZ060-081930-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

927 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening...becoming

mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust late in the

evening. Colder. Lows 44 to 51. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 84 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and

blowing dust in the evening. Windy, colder. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and blowing

dust. Windy. Much cooler. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the evening.

Windy. Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 79.

CAZ065-081930-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

927 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and

blowing dust. Cooler. Lows 56 to 66. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north with gusts to 30 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 91 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and

blowing dust. Windy, cooler. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and blowing

dust. Windy. Not as warm. Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the evening.

Windy. Lows 46 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

CAZ061-081930-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

927 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening...becoming

mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 93. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 68. Light winds becoming

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97. Areas of winds north 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 69. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 59 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust

in the morning. Windy. Not as warm. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Windy, cooler. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

CAZ062-081930-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

927 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and

blowing dust late in the evening. Lows 63 to 68. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 91. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 94. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and

blowing dust overnight. Windy, cooler. Lows 56 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust

in the morning. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows 50 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86.

