CAZ552-141945-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

940 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 77 to

82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70 at the beaches to 71 to

76 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68 at the beaches to 68 to

73 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Slight chance of showers. Highs 62 to 67 at the beaches to

68 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68 at the beaches to

71 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

CAZ554-141945-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

940 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds

becoming northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84 towards the coast to

84 to 89 farther inland. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 76 towards the coast to

77 to 82 farther inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71 towards the coast to

75 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 48 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 47 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

CAZ043-141945-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

940 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast

to 82 to 87 inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 56. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 74 to 79 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to 70 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 47 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to 69 to

74 inland.

CAZ050-141945-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

940 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds

becoming northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 83 to 88 in the western

valleys to 77 to 82 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 53 in wind sheltered

areas to 50 to 56 in warmer locations. Areas of winds north

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 76 to 81. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to

52. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler. Highs

around 64 in the western valleys to 56 to 61 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 43 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs around 67 in the western

valleys to 61 to 66 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 43 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

CAZ048-141945-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

940 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49 in wind sheltered

areas to 45 to 55 in warmer locations. Light winds becoming east

15 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 83 to 88. Areas of winds

east 15 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to

51. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler. Highs

61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 44 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

CAZ057-141945-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

940 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 71 to 78. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Colder. Lows

42 to 50. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler. Highs

54 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 36 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 43 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

61 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 43 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 74.

CAZ055-141945-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

940 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38 above 6000 feet to

35 to 45 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 65 above 6000 feet

to 66 to 73 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 40 above 6000 feet to 38 to 48 below

6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 67 above 6000 feet to 64 to

73 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 28 to 38. Areas of

winds southwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the

afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of snow showers

overnight. Windy, colder. Lows 18 to 28.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs 47 to 54 above 6000 feet to 54 to 60 below

6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs 54 to 63 above 6000 feet to 60 to 67 below

6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Windy. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Areas

of blowing sand and blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

47 to 56 above 6000 feet to 53 to 60 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear overnight. Breezy. Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs 55 to 63 above

6000 feet to 62 to 68 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-141945-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

940 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 75. Areas of winds

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 68 to 76. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 32 to 42. Areas of

winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 50 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Very windy. Cooler. Highs 50 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers overnight. Very

windy. Colder. Lows 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Windy. Lows

30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy.

Highs 55 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Windy. Lows 28 to

38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 71.

CAZ058-141945-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

940 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 47. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 76. Areas of winds

east 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 77. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. Areas of winds

southwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Very windy. Cooler. Highs 50 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Very windy. Colder. Lows 29 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cool. Highs 58 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Windy. Lows

37 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy.

Highs 55 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Windy. Lows 35 to

43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 71.

CAZ060-141945-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

940 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 84. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Areas of winds

south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust

in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs 58 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the evening.

Windy, colder. Lows 33 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Slight chance of showers. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 65 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the evening.

Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

CAZ065-141945-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

940 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. Areas of winds

west 15 mph becoming north overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 62. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 85 to 90. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust

in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs 69 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust. Windy, colder.

Lows 42 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust

in the morning. Highs 73 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Areas of

blowing sand and blowing dust overnight. Breezy. Lows 49 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Slight chance of showers. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust

in the morning. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the evening.

Windy. Lows 48 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

CAZ061-141945-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

940 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph becoming north overnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy.

Not as warm. Highs 74 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing

dust in the evening. Breezy, cooler. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

79 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing

dust in the evening. Breezy. Lows 54 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

CAZ062-141945-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

940 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 89 to 94. Light winds becoming south 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 65. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy.

Not as warm. Highs 71 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing

dust in the evening. Breezy, cooler. Lows 48 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 53 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the evening.

Windy. Lows 54 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85.

