CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast
Updated 12:48 am, Saturday, April 14, 2018
CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 13, 2018
_____
289 FPUS56 KSGX 140440
ZFPSGX
Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California
National Weather Service San Diego CA
940 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
CAZ552-141945-
Orange County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,
Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente
940 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 77 to
82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds
becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70 at the beaches to 71 to
76 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 46 to 52.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68 at the beaches to 68 to
73 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 50 to 55.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Slight chance of showers. Highs 62 to 67 at the beaches to
68 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows 49 to 54.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68 at the beaches to
71 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.
$$
CAZ554-141945-
Orange County Inland Areas-
Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,
Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo
940 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds
becoming northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84 towards the coast to
84 to 89 farther inland. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Areas of winds
west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 76 towards the coast to
77 to 82 farther inland. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 66.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 44 to 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71 towards the coast to
75 farther inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 48 to 54.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 68 to 73.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 47 to 53.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.
$$
CAZ043-141945-
San Diego County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,
Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego
940 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast
to 82 to 87 inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 56. Areas of winds
northwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 74 to 79 inland. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 61 to 66.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 64 to 69.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to 70 inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 49 to 55.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 64 to 69.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 47 to 53.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to 69 to
74 inland.
$$
CAZ050-141945-
San Diego County Valleys-
Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,
Santee, and Poway
940 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds
becoming northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 83 to 88 in the western
valleys to 77 to 82 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 to
20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 53 in wind sheltered
areas to 50 to 56 in warmer locations. Areas of winds north
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 76 to 81. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to
52. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler. Highs
around 64 in the western valleys to 56 to 61 near the foothills.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 65 to 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 43 to 51.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs around 67 in the western
valleys to 61 to 66 near the foothills.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 43 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.
$$
CAZ048-141945-
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-
Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,
Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona
940 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49 in wind sheltered
areas to 45 to 55 in warmer locations. Light winds becoming east
15 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 83 to 88. Areas of winds
east 15 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54. Areas of winds
west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds becoming
southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to
51. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler. Highs
61 to 66.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 45.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 74.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 44 to 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
67 to 72.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 44 to 49.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.
$$
CAZ057-141945-
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-
940 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. Areas of winds
northeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82. Areas of winds
northeast 15 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Areas of winds
west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 71 to 78. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Colder. Lows
42 to 50. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler. Highs
54 to 62.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 36 to 44.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 69.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 74.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 43 to 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
61 to 68.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 43 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 74.
$$
CAZ055-141945-
San Bernardino County Mountains-
Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,
Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood
940 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38 above 6000 feet to
35 to 45 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 65 above 6000 feet
to 66 to 73 below 6000 feet. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 30 to 40 above 6000 feet to 38 to 48 below
6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph overnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 67 above 6000 feet to 64 to
73 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts
to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 28 to 38. Areas of
winds southwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph
overnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the
afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs 47 to 57.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the
evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of snow showers
overnight. Windy, colder. Lows 18 to 28.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning. Highs 47 to 54 above 6000 feet to 54 to 60 below
6000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs 54 to 63 above 6000 feet to 60 to 67 below
6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
overnight. Windy. Lows 26 to 36.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Areas
of blowing sand and blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs
47 to 56 above 6000 feet to 53 to 60 below 6000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the
evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear overnight. Breezy. Lows 24 to 34.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs 55 to 63 above
6000 feet to 62 to 68 below 6000 feet.
$$
CAZ056-141945-
Riverside County Mountains-
Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove
940 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Areas of winds
northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 75. Areas of winds
east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 68 to 76. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts
to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 32 to 42. Areas of
winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 50 mph
overnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Very windy. Cooler. Highs 50 to 58.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then slight chance of snow showers overnight. Very
windy. Colder. Lows 23 to 33.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 63.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Windy. Lows
30 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy.
Highs 55 to 63.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Windy. Lows 28 to
38.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 71.
$$
CAZ058-141945-
San Diego County Mountains-
Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley
940 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 47. Areas of winds
northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph
overnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 76. Areas of winds
east 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 70 to 77. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts
to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. Areas of winds
southwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph
overnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Very windy. Cooler. Highs 50 to 57.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Very windy. Colder. Lows 29 to 37.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Not as cool. Highs 58 to 64.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Windy. Lows
37 to 44.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy.
Highs 55 to 62.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Windy. Lows 35 to
43.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 71.
$$
CAZ060-141945-
Apple and Lucerne Valleys-
Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,
and Lucerne Valley
940 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Areas of winds
west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 84. Areas of winds southwest
15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Areas of winds
south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust
in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs 58 to 68.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the evening.
Windy, colder. Lows 33 to 38.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 79.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 42 to 47.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Slight chance of showers. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust
in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 65 to 71.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the evening.
Lows 39 to 44.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.
$$
CAZ065-141945-
San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-
Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs
940 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. Areas of winds
west 15 mph becoming north overnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 62. Areas of winds
west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north overnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 85 to 90. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of winds west
20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust
in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs 69 to 74.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust. Windy, colder.
Lows 42 to 51.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust
in the morning. Highs 73 to 78.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 57.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Areas of
blowing sand and blowing dust overnight. Breezy. Lows 49 to 58.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Slight chance of showers. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust
in the morning. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the
afternoon. Windy. Highs 74 to 79.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the evening.
Windy. Lows 48 to 57.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.
$$
CAZ061-141945-
Coachella Valley-
Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,
Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella
940 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64. Areas of winds west
15 to 20 mph becoming north overnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy.
Not as warm. Highs 74 to 79.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing
dust in the evening. Breezy, cooler. Lows 49 to 54.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows 54 to 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs
79 to 84.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing
dust in the evening. Breezy. Lows 54 to 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.
$$
CAZ062-141945-
San Diego County Deserts-
Including the city of Borrego Springs
940 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. Areas of winds
west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 89 to 94. Light winds becoming south 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 65. Areas of winds west
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy.
Not as warm. Highs 71 to 76.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing
dust in the evening. Breezy, cooler. Lows 48 to 55.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows 53 to 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust
in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 76 to 81.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the evening.
Windy. Lows 54 to 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: California, Zone Forecast