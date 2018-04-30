CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast
CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 29, 2018
672 FPUS56 KSGX 300924
ZFPSGX
Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California
National Weather Service San Diego CA
224 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
CAZ552-010030-
Orange County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,
Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente
224 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 62 to 67. Light winds becoming south 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.
Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers overnight.
Lows 49 to 54. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66.
Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68 at the beaches to 67 to
72 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to
79 to 84 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther inland and near
higher coastal terrain.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to 73 to 78 farther inland and near
higher coastal terrain.
$$
CAZ554-010030-
Orange County Inland Areas-
Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,
Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo
224 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 66 to 71. Light winds becoming south 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers overnight.
Lows 46 to 54. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds
becoming south 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers overnight.
Lows 46 to 54. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68.
Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows
47 to 54.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 71 to 76.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 80 to 85 towards the coast
to 88 farther inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 81 towards the coast to 85 to 90 farther inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 58.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 73 to 78 towards the coast to 80 to 85 farther inland.
$$
CAZ043-010030-
San Diego County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,
Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego
224 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
61 to 66. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 49 to
54. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Light winds. Chance of measurable
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers
overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds. Chance of measurable
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds. Chance of measurable
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 55.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast
to 76 to 81 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 77 to
82 inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to 72 to 77 inland.
$$
CAZ050-010030-
San Diego County Valleys-
Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,
Santee, and Poway
224 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs around 64 in the western valleys to
58 to 63 near the foothills. Light winds becoming southwest
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then
chance of showers overnight. Lows 41 to 50. Light winds. Chance
of measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 58 to 63 in the western valleys to 52 to 57 near
the foothills. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers
overnight. Lows 41 to 50. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph in the
evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66 in
the western valleys to 55 to 60 near the foothills. Light winds.
Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 70 to 75.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 81 to 86.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 50 to 58.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 76 to 81 in the western valleys to 80 to 85 near the
foothills.
$$
CAZ048-010030-
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-
Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,
Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona
224 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds becoming
southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 42 to 50. Areas
of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening
becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 57 to 63. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers
overnight. Lows 41 to 49. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 62 to 68. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 49.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 75 to 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 86 to 91.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 89 to 94.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 85 to 90.
$$
CAZ057-010030-
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-
224 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 66. Light winds becoming
south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.
Colder. Lows 37 to 46. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 58. Areas of winds
south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers
overnight. Lows 39 to 46. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 56 to 63. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows
42 to 48.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 68 to 76.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 82 to 88.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 78 to 86.
$$
CAZ055-010030-
San Bernardino County Mountains-
Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,
Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood
224 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 60 above 6000 feet to 53 to
63 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.
Colder. Lows 22 to 32 above 6000 feet to 30 to 38 below
6000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 7000 feet...
becoming 6500 feet overnight. Areas of winds southwest 15 to
25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight. Chance of
measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 40 to 50 above 6000 feet to 44 to 54 below 6000
feet. Local snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Snow level 6000
feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35
mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely
overnight. Lows 24 to 34. Snow level 6000 feet. Areas of winds
west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Light snow accumulations possible. Highs 44 to 53 above
6000 feet to 49 to 59 below 6000 feet. Snow level 6000
feet...becoming 7000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds west 15
mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 66 above 6000 feet
to 64 to 73 below 6000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 73 above 6000 feet to
72 to 79 below 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 69 to 77 above 6000 feet to 76 to 83 below 6000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 69 to 77 above 6000 feet to 74 to 83 below 6000 feet.
$$
CAZ056-010030-
Riverside County Mountains-
Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove
224 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Areas of winds west 15 to
20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.
Slight chance of showers. Colder. Lows 27 to 37. Snow level
7000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers, snow showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55. Little or no snow
accumulation. Snow level 5500 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers
overnight. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 25 to 35. Snow
level 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35
mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Little snow accumulation expected. Highs 50 to 59.
Snow level 6000 feet...becoming 6500 feet in the afternoon. Areas
of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 73.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 81.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 79 to 86.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 77 to 85.
$$
CAZ058-010030-
San Diego County Mountains-
Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley
224 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 54 to
63. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...
becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.
Colder. Lows 32 to 41. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 45 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 53. Areas of winds
southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers
overnight. Lows 31 to 40. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph.
Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight. Chance of measurable
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 58. Areas of winds
west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 36 to 43.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 72.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 81.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 86.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 77 to 85.
$$
CAZ060-010030-
Apple and Lucerne Valleys-
Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,
and Lucerne Valley
224 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 69 to 76. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to
25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Areas of winds southwest
15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 67. Areas of winds
west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers
overnight. Lows 41 to 46. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph.
Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 64 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 76 to 81.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 88 to 93.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 88 to 95.
$$
CAZ065-010030-
San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-
Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs
224 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds west 20 to
30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust
in the evening. Slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 48 to
56. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming
40 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust
in the morning. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
45 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Lows 48 to 54. Areas of winds
west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.
Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to
35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows 50 to 58.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 81 to 86.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 91 to 96.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 71.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 95 to 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Breezy. Highs 94 to 99.
$$
CAZ061-010030-
Coachella Valley-
Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,
Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella
224 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 81 to 86. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to
30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 61. Areas of winds north
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Areas of winds
northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers
overnight. Lows 51 to 58. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 40 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph
overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 74 to 79. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph. Gusts
to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 55 to 61.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 88.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 97.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 72.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 66 to 73.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 98 to 103.
$$
CAZ062-010030-
San Diego County Deserts-
Including the city of Borrego Springs
224 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Areas of winds west 20 to
30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust.
Lows 52 to 58. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to
50 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust.
Highs 68 to 73. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and blowing
dust in the evening. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows
51 to 56. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.
Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Breezy. Lows 54 to 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 83 to 88.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 93 to 98.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 74.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 66 to 75.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 98 to 103.
$$
