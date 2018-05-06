CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 5, 2018

463 FPUS56 KSGX 060905

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

205 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

CAZ552-062130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

205 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70 at the beaches to 74 to

79 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low clouds

and fog. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to 73 to 78 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to 73 to 78 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70 at the beaches to 74 to 79 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 65 to 70 at the beaches to 74 to 79 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 63 to 68 at the beaches to 72 to 77 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to 74 to 79 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-062130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

205 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79 towards the coast to 81 to

86 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 57. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78 towards the coast to 80 to 85 farther inland.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 58. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 76 towards the coast to 79 to 84 farther inland.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 52 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 74 to 79 towards the coast to 81 to 86 farther

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 79 towards the coast to 81 to 86 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 towards the coast to 79 to 84 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 74 to 79 towards the coast to 81 to 86 farther

inland.

$$

CAZ043-062130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

205 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to 74 to

79 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to 73 to 78 inland. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to 72 to 77 inland. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to 75 to 80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to 73 to 78 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to 72 to 77 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to 74 to 79 inland.

$$

CAZ050-062130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

205 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to

84 to 89 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low clouds

and fog. Lows 46 to 55 in wind sheltered areas to 50 to 60 in

warmer locations. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 76 to 81 in the western valleys to 81 to 86 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 59. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys to 81 to 86 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to 84 to 89 near the

foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 76 to 81 in the western valleys to 83 to 88 near the

foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys to 82 to 87 near the

foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 82 in the western valleys to 82 to 87 near the

foothills.

$$

CAZ048-062130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

205 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 50 to 58. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 86 to 91. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 59. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

$$

CAZ057-062130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

205 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 91. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 79 to 88. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 90.

$$

CAZ055-062130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

205 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 72 to 80 above 6000 feet to

78 to 86 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 38 to 48 above 6000 feet

to 48 to 58 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 80 above 6000 feet to 76 to 85 below 6000 feet. Light

winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Areas of winds south

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 82 above 6000 feet to 80 to

89 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 84 above 6000 feet to

80 to 88 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 81 above 6000 feet to 79 to

87 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 79 above 6000 feet to 77 to

84 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-062130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

205 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 90. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 43 to 53. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 79 to 87. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 90. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

$$

CAZ058-062130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

205 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 90. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 47 to 57. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 86. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

$$

CAZ060-062130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

205 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 97. Light winds becoming

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 60. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 90 to 96. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 62. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds becoming

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 54 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

$$

CAZ065-062130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

205 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 104. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 64 to 74. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 96 to 101. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 69 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 99 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 66 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 68 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 63 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

$$

CAZ061-062130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

205 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 74. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 102 to 107. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 74. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

$$

CAZ062-062130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

205 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 76. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 99 to 104. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

$$

