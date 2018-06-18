CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 18, 2018

199 FPUS56 KSGX 182013

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

113 PM PDT Mon Jun 18 2018

CAZ552-191115-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

113 PM PDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 55 to 60. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

67 to 72 at the beaches to 74 to 79 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 77 to

82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

58 to 63. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches

to 78 to 83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 78 to

83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches

to 77 to 82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to 75 to

80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to 75 to

80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

CAZ554-191115-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

113 PM PDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 53 to 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 75 towards the coast to 78 to 83 farther inland.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 78 towards the

coast to 82 to 87 farther inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 78 towards the coast to

83 to 88 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 78 towards the coast to

86 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 towards the coast to

82 to 87 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 towards the coast to

78 to 83 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 76 towards the coast to

79 to 84 farther inland.

CAZ043-191115-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

113 PM PDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 55 to 61. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 75 to

80 inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

58 to 63. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 76 to

81 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 78 to

83 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast

to 75 to 80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 73 to

78 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 72 to

77 inland.

CAZ050-191115-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

113 PM PDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 57.

Areas of winds northwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 74 to 79 in the western

valleys to 79 to 84 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 in the western

valleys to 86 to 91 near the foothills. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to

63. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys

to 86 to 91 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys to

88 to 93 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys

to 85 to 90 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys to

80 to 85 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys

to 80 to 85 near the foothills.

CAZ048-191115-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

113 PM PDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 52 to 57. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 86 to 93. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 93 to 100. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

CAZ057-191115-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

113 PM PDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 67. Areas of winds north

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

CAZ055-191115-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

113 PM PDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49 above 6000 feet to 46 to

56 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening.

Light winds overnight. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes,

light winds in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 77 to 84 above 6000 feet

to 82 to 90 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53 above 6000 feet to

54 to 64 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 90 above 6000 feet to

89 to 96 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Areas of winds south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 93 above 6000 feet to 89 to

98 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91 above 6000 feet to 89 to 97 below

6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89 above 6000 feet to 87 to

95 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 83 above 6000 feet to 82 to

91 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 84 above 6000 feet to 81 to

90 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-191115-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

113 PM PDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 84 to 92. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 97. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 91.

CAZ058-191115-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

113 PM PDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming north overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 81 to 90. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 96. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 89.

CAZ060-191115-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

113 PM PDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds becoming east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 59 to 67.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

CAZ065-191115-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

113 PM PDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 99 to 104. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 80. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming north with gusts to

25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 71 to 81.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

CAZ061-191115-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

113 PM PDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 78. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 81. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 82.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 110 to 115.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 82.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 77.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

CAZ062-191115-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

113 PM PDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 74. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 80. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 82. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 75 to 84.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 84.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 69 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

Maxwell

