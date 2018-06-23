CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018

_____

478 FPUS56 KSGX 230948

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

248 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

CAZ552-232130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

248 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to 72 to 77 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to 71 to 76 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds in the evening then low

clouds. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

67 to 72 at the beaches to 73 to 78 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to 74 to 79 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to 73 to 78 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

67 to 72 at the beaches to 72 to 77 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-232130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

248 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 74 towards the coast to 77 to 82 farther

inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 57 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs around 73 towards the coast to 75 to 80 farther inland.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs around 75 towards the coast to 78 to 83 farther inland.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 56 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 76 towards the coast to 81 to 86 farther

inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 77 towards the coast to 82 to 87 farther

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs around 75 towards the coast to 79 to

84 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 74 towards the coast to 77 to 82 farther

inland.

$$

CAZ043-232130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

248 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to 71 to 76 inland. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

67 to 72 near the coast to 71 to 76 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 74 to 79 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 76 to 81 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 72 to 77 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

70 to 75.

$$

CAZ050-232130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

248 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 74 to 79 in the western valleys to 82 to 87 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 72 to 77 in the western valleys to 78 to 83 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 54 to 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys to 82 to 87 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to 88 to 93 near the

foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 55 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys to 88 to 93 near the

foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 55 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 76 to 81 in the western valleys to 84 to 89 near the

foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 73 to 78 in the western valleys to 78 to 83 near the

foothills.

$$

CAZ048-232130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

248 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 88 to 94. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 55 to 60. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 84 to 90. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 55 to 60. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 87 to 94. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 91 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 87 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 84 to 90.

$$

CAZ057-232130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

248 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61. Areas of winds south 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 85.

$$

CAZ055-232130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

248 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89 above 6000 feet to 85 to

94 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 45 to 55 above 6000 feet to

55 to 65 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 86 above 6000 feet to 81 to

91 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Areas of winds south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 86 above 6000 feet to 83 to

93 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 89 above 6000 feet to 86 to

95 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 88 above 6000 feet to

85 to 93 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 86 above 6000 feet to 82 to

91 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 83 above 6000 feet to 78 to

88 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-232130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

248 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 96. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 49 to 59. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 92. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 84 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90.

$$

CAZ058-232130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

248 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 53 to 63. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 83 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 79 to 89.

$$

CAZ060-232130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

248 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 106. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds becoming

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Areas of winds south

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west with gusts to

25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds becoming

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 60 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 99.

$$

CAZ065-232130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

248 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 66 to 74. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 75. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 68 to 78.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 69 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 97 to 102.

$$

CAZ061-232130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

248 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 79.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

CAZ062-232130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

248 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Areas of winds east

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows 70 to 78. Areas of

winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds becoming

east 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 81.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 73 to 81.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 71 to 79.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

