CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 5, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

545 PM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

Update for thunderstorm chances in mountains and deserts and

Inland Empire

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

545 PM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 9 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 81 to 86 at the beaches to

96 to 101 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 65 to 71. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83 at the beaches to 90 to

95 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Areas of winds

south 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 84 to

89 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 80 to

85 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to

67.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to

77 at the beaches to 80 to 85 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to

66.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

71 to 76 at the beaches to 79 to 84 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches

to 79 to 84 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

545 PM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 9 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 97 to 102 towards the coast

to 107 to 112 farther inland. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 71. Areas of winds west 15 mph becoming east

with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95 towards the coast to

97 to 102 farther inland. Light winds becoming south 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 67. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 83 to 88 towards the coast to 92 to 97 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 67.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85 towards the coast to

87 to 92 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85 towards the coast to

86 to 91 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to

66.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 81 towards the coast to 85 to 90 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

60 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 81 towards the coast to 84 to 89 farther inland.

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

545 PM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 84 to 89 near the coast

to 99 to 104 inland. Light winds becoming northwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86 near the coast to 91 to

96 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 87 to

92 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 80 to

85 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to

66.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to

78 near the coast to 80 to 85 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to

65.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

72 to 77 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 79 to

84 inland.

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

545 PM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 106 to 111. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 65 in wind sheltered areas to 61 to 71 in

warmer locations. Light winds becoming east 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 98 in the western valleys

to 98 to 103 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 89 to 94 in the western valleys to 95 to 100 near the

foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89 in the western valleys to

90 to 95 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88 in the western valleys

to 86 to 91 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to

64.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

81 to 86 in the western valleys to 84 to 89 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

57 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 84 to

89.

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

545 PM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 9 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 72. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 110 to 115. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 66 to 76. Light winds becoming east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 102 to 107. Areas of winds

east 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 71.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 96.

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

545 PM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 99 to 109. Areas of winds

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 67 to 77. Light winds becoming northeast 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 103. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 63 to 73. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 72.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 92.

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

545 PM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59 above 6000 feet to 62 to

72 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph ...except

light winds near ridge tops and along desert slopes.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs 85 to 93 above 6000 feet to 94 to 100 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 51 to 61 above 6000 feet to 67 to 77 below

6000 feet. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 89 above 6000 feet to 91 to 98 below

6000 feet. Snow level above 8000 feet in the afternoon. Light

winds becoming south 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 57 to 67. Snow level above

8000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 82 to 90 above 6000 feet to 90 to 97 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 87 above

6000 feet to 87 to 95 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows

54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 76 to 84 above 6000 feet to 82 to 91 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight.

Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 83 above 6000 feet to

82 to 92 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 84 above 6000 feet to

82 to 91 below 6000 feet.

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

545 PM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs 94 to 104. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 58 to 68. Light winds becoming east

15 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 98. Snow level above

8000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds east 15 mph in the

morning becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 57 to 67. Snow level above

8000 feet. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 55 to

65.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows

54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 93.

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

545 PM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs 97 to 104. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 35 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 75. Light winds

becoming northeast 15 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 93 to 99. Areas of winds

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 64 to 74. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 93 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 62 to 72.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 92.

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

545 PM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72. Areas of winds west

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds becoming east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 79. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds

becoming south 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 69 to 77. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 70 to 78.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 96 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 66 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 101.

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

545 PM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 87. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north with gusts to 30 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 111 to 116. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph becoming southeast with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 81 to 90. Light winds becoming north 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 107 to 112. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 88. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 108 to 113.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows 80 to 87.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows 77 to 83.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows 73 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows 71 to 81.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 105.

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

545 PM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 89. Light winds becoming

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 113 to 118. Areas of winds west 15 mph becoming southeast

in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 79 to 89. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 89. Areas of winds

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northwest overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 110 to 115.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 79 to

89.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 78 to 86.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 76 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 76 to 84.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 103 to 108.

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

545 PM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 90. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 113 to 118. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 83 to 91. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 108 to 113. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 92. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 111 to 116.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 81 to

90.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 78 to 87.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 76 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 76 to 85.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105.

