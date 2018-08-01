CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 1, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

207 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

CAZ552-021215-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

207 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 85 to 90 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 84 to

89 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 at the beaches to 85 to

90 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 83 to

88 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85 at the beaches to 89 to

94 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86 at the beaches to 89 to

94 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85 at the beaches

to 87 to 92 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

CAZ554-021215-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

207 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 71. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 87 to 92 towards the coast to 92 to 97 farther inland.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 85 to 90 towards the coast to

90 to 95 farther inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 86 to 91 towards the coast to

91 to 96 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 85 to 90 towards the coast to

90 to 95 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 91 to 96 towards the coast to 97 to

102 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 90 to 95 towards the coast to

95 to 100 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 88 to 93 towards the

coast to 93 to 98 farther inland.

CAZ043-021215-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

207 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 86 near

the coast to 86 to 91 inland. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 84 to

89 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 83 to

88 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 84 to

89 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85 near the coast to 88 to

93 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86 near the coast to 88 to

93 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85 near the coast

to 88 to 93 inland.

CAZ050-021215-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

207 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 89 to 94 in

the western valleys to 94 to 99 near the foothills. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 86 to 91 in the western valleys

to 92 to 97 near the foothills. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 86 to 91 in the western valleys

to 94 to 99 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 88 to 93 in the western valleys

to 94 to 99 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 90 to 95 in the western valleys

to 99 to 104 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96 in the western valleys to

95 to 100 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95 in the western valleys

to 95 to 100 near the foothills.

CAZ048-021215-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

207 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 72. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 99 to 106. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 104. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 108.

CAZ057-021215-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

207 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 73. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 91 to 101. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 101 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

CAZ055-021215-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

207 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 53 to 62 above 6000 feet to 61 to 71 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph

in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 78 to 88 above 6000 feet to 85 to 95 below

6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 50 to 60 above 6000 feet to 59 to 69 below 6000 feet.

Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening

becoming light. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, areas of

winds southwest 15 to 20 mph, Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 88 above 6000 feet to 87 to

95 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 90 above 6000 feet to 90 to

97 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 89 above 6000 feet to 87 to

95 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 85 to 93 above 6000 feet to 94 to 100 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 82 to 91 above 6000 feet to 90 to 99 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89 above 6000 feet to

89 to 96 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-021215-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

207 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 59 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 58 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 99. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 96 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 93 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 92 to 99.

CAZ058-021215-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

207 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 63 to 73. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 89 to 95. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 60 to 70. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

evening. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 90 to 98. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 96 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 92 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 99.

CAZ060-021215-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

207 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 71 to 78. Areas of winds southwest 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 100 to 105. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 69 to 76. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 107. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 74. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 73 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

CAZ065-021215-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

207 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 78 to 87. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 109. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 76 to 86. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 109 to 114. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 85. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 111 to 116.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 75 to 85.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 111 to 116.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 77 to 86.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 110 to 115.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 89.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 110 to 115.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

CAZ061-021215-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

207 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 84 to 89. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 109 to 114.

Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 82 to 87. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 114 to 119. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 88. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 117.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 87.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 118.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 87.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 112 to 117.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 89.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 115.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 113 to 118.

CAZ062-021215-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

207 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 83 to 88. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 107 to 112. Light winds becoming east 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 82 to 87. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 110 to 115. Light winds becoming east 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 87. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 112 to 117.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 86.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 111 to 116.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 86.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 84 to 89.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 110 to 115.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 111 to 116.

