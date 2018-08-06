CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 5, 2018

_____

819 FPUS56 KSGX 060946

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

246 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

CAZ552-062130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

246 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

79 to 84 at the beaches to 87 to 92 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 68. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85 at the beaches to 88 to

93 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84 at the beaches to 86 to

91 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Areas of winds

south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86 at the beaches to 87 to

92 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

around 71.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to

86 at the beaches to 88 to 93 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 67 to

72.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 at the beaches to 84 to

89 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 83 to

88 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-062130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

246 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

89 to 94 towards the coast to 94 to 99 farther inland. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94 towards the coast to

95 to 100 farther inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92 towards the coast to

92 to 97 farther inland. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95 towards the coast to

94 to 99 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94 towards the coast to

95 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 67 to

72.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 83 to 88 towards the coast to

90 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-062130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

246 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 79 to 84 near the coast to 87 to 92 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86 near the coast to 89 to

94 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 81 to 86 near the coast to 88 to 93 inland. Areas

of winds south 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89 near the coast to 91 to

96 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 68 to

73.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 85 to

90 near the coast to 91 to 96 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 66 to

71.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 82 to

87 near the coast to 87 to 92 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to

70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 near the coast to 84 to

89 inland.

$$

CAZ050-062130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

246 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 91 to 96 in the western

valleys to 100 to 105 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 76. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97 in the western valleys to

99 to 104 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to

69.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 87 to

92.

$$

CAZ048-062130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

246 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

$$

CAZ057-062130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

246 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 96 to 105. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 107. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 92 to 100. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 68.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 86 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

$$

CAZ055-062130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

246 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 92 above 6000 feet to 92 to

98 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 64 above 6000 feet to 62 to 72 below

6000 feet. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 93 above 6000 feet to 93 to

100 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 81 to 89 above 6000 feet to 87 to 96 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 86 above 6000 feet to

85 to 94 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 88 above 6000 feet to

84 to 94 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 86 above 6000 feet to

83 to 93 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 79 to 87 above 6000 feet to 83 to 93 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-062130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

246 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 90 to 96. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 87 to 96.

$$

CAZ058-062130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

246 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 76. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 89 to 95. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 63 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 61 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 61 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 86 to 93.

$$

CAZ060-062130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

246 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Areas of winds west 15 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 74. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds becoming south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 78. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds becoming

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 71 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 70 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

$$

CAZ065-062130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

246 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 114. Areas of winds west 15 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 87. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 86. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 76 to 84.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows 78 to 87.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 76 to 86.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Windy. Lows 75 to 85.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

CAZ061-062130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

246 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 112 to 117. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 89. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 112. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 88. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 81 to 86.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 83 to 88.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 83 to 88.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 83 to 88.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 105 to 110.

$$

CAZ062-062130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

246 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 111 to 116. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 89. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 89. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 104 to 109. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 81 to 86.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 83 to 88.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Windy. Lows 81 to 86.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 103 to 108.

$$

17

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather