CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 7, 2018

_____

329 FPUS56 KSGX 080201

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

701 PM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

CAZ552-081715-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

701 PM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 72 at the beaches to

76 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-081715-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

701 PM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 62. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs around 79 towards the coast to 80 to 85 farther

inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 towards the coast to

82 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-081715-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

701 PM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 75 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 77 to 82 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 76 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 74 to

79 inland.

$$

CAZ050-081715-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

701 PM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

51 to 58. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 58. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 58. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy. Highs 79 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84.

$$

CAZ048-081715-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

701 PM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 51 to 56. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds

becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to

56. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 56. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy. Highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

$$

CAZ057-081715-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

701 PM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 51 to 56. Areas of winds west 15 mph becoming north

overnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 77. Areas of winds

north 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 78. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to

81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy. Highs 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

$$

CAZ055-081715-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

701 PM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming clear.

Colder. Lows 27 to 37 above 6000 feet to 38 to 48 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 54 to 61 above

6000 feet to 62 to 69 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40 above 6000 feet to

39 to 49 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64 above 6000 feet to 63 to

73 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming north 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Areas of winds

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65 above 6000 feet to

64 to 74 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 60 to 67 above 6000 feet to 67 to 75 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs 55 to 62 above 6000 feet to 63 to 71 below

6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 67 above 6000 feet

to 68 to 76 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68 above 6000 feet to 70 to

75 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-081715-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

701 PM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming clear.

Colder. Lows 36 to 46. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

overnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 72. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 37 to 47. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 68 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 71 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs 67 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

$$

CAZ058-081715-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

701 PM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming clear.

Lows 45 to 52. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 72. Areas of

winds north 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 45 to 52. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 74. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 68 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

$$

CAZ060-081715-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

701 PM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming clear.

Lows 47 to 54. Areas of winds north 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph

becoming west with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78. Light winds becoming

northwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56. Areas of winds

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

$$

CAZ065-081715-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

701 PM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming clear.

Lows 55 to 65. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Areas of winds

north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 65. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 65. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 81 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

$$

CAZ061-081715-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

701 PM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Areas of winds

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 86 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

$$

CAZ062-081715-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

701 PM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming clear.

Lows 64 to 70. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming northeast in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 83 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather