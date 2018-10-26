CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 26, 2018

715 FPUS56 KSGX 262036

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

136 PM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018

CAZ552-271145-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

136 PM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

76 at the beaches to 82 farther inland and near higher coastal

terrain. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to

61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter mile or

less at times in the morning. Highs around 74 at the beaches to

75 to 80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to

76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to

75 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to

80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 79 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

CAZ554-271145-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

136 PM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87 towards the coast to

86 to 91 farther inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Local

visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.

Highs around 80 towards the coast to 81 to 86 farther inland.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 52 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 52 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 82.

CAZ043-271145-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

136 PM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy dense fog overnight. Local visibility one quarter mile or

less at times overnight. Lows 52 to 61. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to 82 to

87 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Local visibility one quarter mile

or less at times overnight. Lows 53 to 61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter mile or

less at times in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to

78 to 83 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to

61. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to

75 near the coast to 74 to 79 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to

80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to

80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 77 to

82 inland.

CAZ050-271145-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

136 PM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Local

visibility one quarter mile or less at times overnight. Lows

54 to 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Local

visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.

Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 51 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys

to 75 to 80 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

CAZ048-271145-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

136 PM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 62. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 94. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 81 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 81 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

CAZ057-271145-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

136 PM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 93. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 75 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

CAZ055-271145-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

136 PM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50 above 6000 feet to 47 to

57 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77 above 6000 feet to 76 to

82 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47 above 6000 feet to

46 to 56 below 6000 feet. Light winds ...except southwest 15 mph

near ridge tops and along desert slopes.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75 above 6000 feet to 74 to

80 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 71 above 6000 feet to 67 to 75 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65 above 6000 feet to 64 to

72 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 54 to 63 above 6000 feet

to 62 to 69 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 56 to 64 above 6000 feet to 64 to 71 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 56 to 65 above 6000 feet to 65 to 71 below

6000 feet.

CAZ056-271145-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

136 PM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 72 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

CAZ058-271145-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

136 PM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 87. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 72 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 69 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

CAZ060-271145-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

136 PM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 78 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 44 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 79.

CAZ065-271145-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

136 PM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 69. Areas of winds north

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 87 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 58 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 83 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 82 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 59 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

CAZ061-271145-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

136 PM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 71. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 67. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 89 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

CAZ062-271145-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

136 PM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 71. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 94. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 93. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 71. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 88 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

