Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

200 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

200 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds.

Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds becoming northeast 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Areas of winds

northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 76 to

81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 76 to

81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

200 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds.

Lows 50 to 58. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 82. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust. Lows 48 to

57. Areas of winds northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Areas of winds northeast

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

200 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then patchy low

clouds. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds. Lows 53 to 59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 75 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to

81 inland. Areas of winds east 15 mph becoming west in the

afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 76 to

81 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to

76 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 77 to

82 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 79 inland.

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

200 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 49 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80. Light winds becoming east 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82 in the western valleys to

72 to 77 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to

74 to 79 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

200 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 76 to 81. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. Areas of winds

north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 82. Areas of winds north 15 to

25 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

200 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 76.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Areas of winds north

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 55 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Areas of winds

north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

200 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 69 above 6000 feet to 66 to

74 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 41 above 6000 feet to

39 to 49 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60 above 6000 feet to 56 to

66 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 25 to 35. Areas of

winds northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62 above 6000 feet to 56 to 66 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 62 above 6000 feet to 60 to

67 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61 above 6000 feet to

58 to 66 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64 above 6000 feet to 60 to

68 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 65 above 6000 feet to 63 to

70 below 6000 feet.

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

200 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 39 to 49. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 70. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 42. Areas of

winds northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 68. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

200 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 71. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 48. Areas of

winds northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68. Areas of winds east 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 74.

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

200 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 65. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 42. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65. Light winds becoming northeast

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72.

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

200 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds becoming south 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62. Areas of winds

north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

200 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 65. Light winds becoming

north 15 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 46 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

200 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 49 to 59. Areas of

winds north 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest overnight. Gusts to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82.

