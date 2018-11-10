CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 9, 2018

686 FPUS56 KSGX 101126

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

326 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

CAZ552-110230-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

326 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds

northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Areas of winds northeast 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to

77 to 82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 71 at the beaches to

75 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-110230-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

326 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Areas of winds east 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52. Light winds.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds

northeast 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 60 mph...becoming 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Areas of winds northeast

25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82. Areas of winds northeast 30 to

40 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 48 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

CAZ043-110230-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

326 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to 80 to

85 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to

77 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Areas of winds east 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 75 to

80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to

76 inland.

$$

CAZ050-110230-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

326 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys to

75 to 80 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Light winds.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78 in the western

valleys to 70 to 75 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 53. Areas of winds east 25 to

35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys to 71 to

76 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to

60 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 45 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 82 in the western

valleys to 71 to 76 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 48 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 78 to 83 in the western

valleys to 74 to 79 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

$$

CAZ048-110230-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

326 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45 in wind sheltered areas to

41 to 51 in warmer locations. Light winds becoming east 15 mph

overnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Areas of winds

north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Areas of winds north 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Areas of winds northeast 30 to

40 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows 44 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 78 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 46 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

$$

CAZ057-110230-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

326 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds becoming

north 15 mph overnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74. Areas of winds

north 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53. Areas of winds northeast

25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Areas of winds northeast 30 to

40 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 60 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 48 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 75 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 49 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

$$

CAZ055-110230-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

326 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 52 to 58 above 6000 feet to

60 to 65 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29 above 6000 feet to 29 to

39 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55 above 6000 feet to

52 to 61 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 50 mph ...except north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph

near ridge tops and along desert slopes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33. Areas of winds northeast

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58 above 6000 feet to 56 to 66 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 52 to 61 above 6000 feet

to 60 to 66 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 60 above 6000 feet to

60 to 65 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62 above 6000 feet to 62 to

67 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61 above 6000 feet to 61 to

66 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-110230-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

326 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 71. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 29 to 39. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 66. Areas of winds

northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Areas of winds northeast

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Areas of winds northeast 30 to

40 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 60 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 60 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ058-110230-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

326 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 74. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 45. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 67. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45. Areas of winds east 25 to

35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67. Areas of winds northeast 35 to

45 mph with gusts to 65 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows 38 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 59 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 41 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs 62 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 72.

$$

CAZ060-110230-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

326 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations in the morning. Highs around 69. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations overnight. Lows 30 to 40. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations in the morning. Highs 60 to 65. Areas of

winds northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Areas of winds east 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ065-110230-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

326 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds

north 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 60 mph...becoming 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Areas of winds northeast

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds north 25 to

35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 55 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 51 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

$$

CAZ061-110230-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

326 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds

north 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78. Areas of winds northeast 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 47 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

$$

CAZ062-110230-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

326 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 79. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 53. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

$$

