CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 11, 2018

_____

744 FPUS56 KSGX 121032

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

232 AM PST Mon Nov 12 2018

CAZ552-122145-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

232 AM PST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Areas of winds east

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 79 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

$$

CAZ554-122145-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

232 AM PST Mon Nov 12 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Highs 76 to 81.

Areas of winds northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the morning.

Highs 76 to 81. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs around 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs around 75.

$$

CAZ043-122145-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

232 AM PST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77. Areas of winds east 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 54. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Areas of winds east

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 55. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 78. Areas of winds east 15 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to

76 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to

75 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 46 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows 48 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

CAZ050-122145-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

232 AM PST Mon Nov 12 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Local visibility

one quarter mile or less at times. Highs 75 to 80 in the western

valleys to 66 to 71 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust. Local visibility

one quarter mile or less at times. Lows 45 to 51. Areas of winds

east 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 60 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Local visibility

one quarter mile or less at times. Highs around 77 in the western

valleys to 64 to 69 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 30 to

40 mph. Gusts to 60 mph...becoming 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of blowing dust. Lows 47 to 53. Areas of winds east

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the morning. Highs around 79 in

the western valleys to 69 to 74 near the foothills. Areas of

winds east 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 74 in the western valleys

to 68 to 73 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 47 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

$$

CAZ048-122145-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

232 AM PST Mon Nov 12 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the morning.

Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Local visibility one

quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs 71 to 78.

Areas of winds north 20 to 30 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust. Lows 41 to 49.

Areas of winds north 20 to 30 mph becoming east overnight. Gusts

to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the morning.

Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Local visibility one

quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs 70 to 78.

Areas of winds east 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 51. Areas of winds east 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

$$

CAZ057-122145-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

232 AM PST Mon Nov 12 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 75. Areas of winds northeast

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. Areas of winds northeast

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73. Areas of winds east

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 53. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

$$

CAZ055-122145-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

232 AM PST Mon Nov 12 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56 above 6000 feet to 51 to

60 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32 above 6000 feet to 30 to

40 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58 above 6000 feet to 54 to

61 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 52 to 60 above 6000 feet to 59 to 65 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 61 above 6000 feet to 60 to

66 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 53 to 60 above 6000 feet to 61 to 67 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 59 above 6000 feet to

59 to 65 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60 above 6000 feet to 58 to

64 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-122145-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

232 AM PST Mon Nov 12 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Areas of winds northeast

25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 38. Areas of winds

east 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Areas of winds east

25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Areas of winds east 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 59 to 66. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

$$

CAZ058-122145-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

232 AM PST Mon Nov 12 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62. Areas of winds east 30 to

40 mph with gusts to 65 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Areas of winds east 30 to

40 mph with gusts to 65 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Areas of winds east

30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 65 mph...becoming 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 45. Areas of winds east 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

55 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 67. Areas of winds east 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68.

$$

CAZ060-122145-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

232 AM PST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations in the morning. Highs around 60. Areas of winds east 15

mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations overnight. Lows 29 to 38. Areas of winds east 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations in the morning. Highs around 61. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered locations

overnight. Lows 30 to 39. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered locations in the

morning. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ065-122145-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

232 AM PST Mon Nov 12 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Areas of winds northeast

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds southeast

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

$$

CAZ061-122145-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

232 AM PST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Areas of winds north 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51. Areas of winds west

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 76. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

CAZ062-122145-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

232 AM PST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Areas of winds north

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 77.

$$

17

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather