CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast
CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 10, 2018
_____
996 FPUS56 KSGX 111024
ZFPSGX
Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California
National Weather Service San Diego CA
224 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018
CAZ552-112230-
Orange County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,
Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente
224 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to
74 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to
50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to
67.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
overnight. Lows 47 to 52.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs 62 to 67.
$$
CAZ554-112230-
Orange County Inland Areas-
Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,
Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo
224 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 50. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 67. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. Areas of winds
northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph
overnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76. Areas of winds east
15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to
49.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 68.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to 49.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
66.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
overnight. Lows 44 to 51.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs around 66.
$$
CAZ043-112230-
San Diego County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,
Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego
224 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
66. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to 51.
Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows
42 to 52. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to
73 inland. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to
71 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to
51.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to
69.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to
51.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
66.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
overnight. Lows 44 to 53.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs around 65.
$$
CAZ050-112230-
San Diego County Valleys-
Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,
Santee, and Poway
224 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
67 in the western valleys to 61 to 66 near the foothills. Light
winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to 49.
Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52. Areas of winds
east 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 in the western valleys
to 67 to 72 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74 in the western valleys to
64 to 69 near the foothills.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to
50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
67 in the western valleys to 61 to 66 near the foothills.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
overnight. Lows 43 to 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs around 65 in the western valleys to 59 to 64 near the
foothills.
$$
CAZ048-112230-
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-
Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,
Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona
224 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 49. Areas of winds
north 15 to 20 mph becoming east overnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds north
15 to 20 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 47.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 66 to 71.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 67.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
overnight. Lows 41 to 48.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs 61 to 66.
$$
CAZ057-112230-
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-
224 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds becoming
north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54. Areas of winds
northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds
northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 61 to 66.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
overnight. Lows 44 to 51.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs 57 to 62.
$$
CAZ055-112230-
San Bernardino County Mountains-
Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,
Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood
224 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 47 to 54 above 6000 feet to 51 to 58 below 6000 feet. Areas
of winds east 15 mph becoming north with gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 34 above 6000 feet to 34 to
42 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph becoming northwest overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 61. Areas of winds north
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Areas of winds
northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 25 mph
overnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58 above 6000 feet to 53 to
62 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph
in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 56.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 51 to 57.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 53 above 6000 feet to 51 to
56 below 6000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
overnight. Lows 27 to 37.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.
Breezy. Highs 44 to 49 above 6000 feet to 49 to 55 below
6000 feet.
$$
CAZ056-112230-
Riverside County Mountains-
Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove
224 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds becoming
north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Areas of winds
northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph
overnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Areas of winds east
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 56 to 61.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
overnight. Lows 31 to 41.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs 52 to 57.
$$
CAZ058-112230-
San Diego County Mountains-
Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley
224 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 62. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64. Areas of winds
northwest 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Areas of winds
east 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Areas of winds east
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 64.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 57 to 64.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 45.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 55 to 61.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 44.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59.
$$
CAZ060-112230-
Apple and Lucerne Valleys-
Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,
and Lucerne Valley
224 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 60. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Areas of winds west
15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 58.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.
$$
CAZ065-112230-
San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-
Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs
224 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 68 to 73. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds north
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Areas of winds north
15 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Areas of winds
northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Areas of winds
northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming southeast
with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 49.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 67 to 72.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
$$
CAZ061-112230-
Coachella Valley-
Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,
Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella
224 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52. Areas of winds
west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds
southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 72.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 42 to 51.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 52.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.
$$
CAZ062-112230-
San Diego County Deserts-
Including the city of Borrego Springs
224 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 68.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 67 to 72.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.
$$
17
_____
