CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast
CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 22, 2018
_____
886 FPUS56 KSGX 222117
ZFPSGX
Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California
National Weather Service San Diego CA
117 PM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
CAZ552-231230-
Orange County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,
Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente
117 PM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 51.
Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to
68. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to
51. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to
69. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers overnight. Lows
47 to 52. Light winds becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs
63 to 68.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 45 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 62 to 67.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 62 to 67.
$$
CAZ554-231230-
Orange County Inland Areas-
Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,
Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo
117 PM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to 50.
Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to
71. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to
50. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to
72. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers overnight. Lows
44 to 51. Light winds becoming west 15 mph overnight. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs
63 to 68.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 41 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 63 to 68.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Breezy. Lows 40 to 47.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 63 to 68.
$$
CAZ043-231230-
San Diego County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,
Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego
117 PM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to 52.
Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 67 near the coast to
68 inland. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to
52. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to
70. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
overnight. Lows 45 to 54. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with
gusts to 30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation
20 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely. Highs 62 to
67.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 42 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 40 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 40 to 49.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.
$$
CAZ050-231230-
San Diego County Valleys-
Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,
Santee, and Poway
117 PM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 52. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 52. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
overnight. Lows 42 to 50. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation
20 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Showers likely. Highs around 64 in the western
valleys to 54 to 59 near the foothills.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 40 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65 in the western valleys
to 57 to 62 near the foothills.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65 in the western valleys
to 56 to 61 near the foothills.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 65 in the western valleys to 56 to 61 near the
foothills.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Breezy. Lows 38 to 46.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 65 in the western
valleys to 56 to 61 near the foothills.
$$
CAZ048-231230-
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-
Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,
Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona
117 PM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 71. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 49. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds becoming
west 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers overnight. Lows
42 to 48. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph
overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs
58 to 65.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 40 to 46.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 59 to 64.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Breezy. Lows 38 to 44.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 60 to 65.
$$
CAZ057-231230-
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-
117 PM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 55. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Areas of winds north
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers overnight. Lows
42 to 50. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...
becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation
40 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs
55 to 61.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 39 to 48.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 40 to 47.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 55 to 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Breezy. Lows 36 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 56 to 61.
$$
CAZ055-231230-
San Bernardino County Mountains-
Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,
Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood
117 PM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36 above 6000 feet to 35 to
44 below 6000 feet. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61. Light winds. Near ridge
tops and along desert slopes, light winds becoming northwest
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35 above 6000 feet to
34 to 42 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 60. Areas of winds west
15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
overnight. Colder. Lows 22 to 32. Snow level 6500 feet overnight.
Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming
50 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy.
Highs 36 to 41 above 6000 feet to 41 to 48 below 6000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 20 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 42 to 47 above 6000 feet to 45 to 53 below
6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 23 to 33.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 41 to 46 above 6000 feet to 44 to 51 below 6000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 20 to 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43 above 6000 feet to 41 to
48 below 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Breezy. Lows 18 to 28.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 39 to 44 above 6000 feet
to 41 to 49 below 6000 feet.
$$
CAZ056-231230-
Riverside County Mountains-
Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove
117 PM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Areas of winds
northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
overnight. Colder. Lows 27 to 37. Snow level 7000 feet overnight.
Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming
30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph overnight. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs
46 to 53.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 24 to 34.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 54.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 24 to 34.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 46 to 51.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Breezy. Lows 23 to 33.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 46 to 51.
$$
CAZ058-231230-
San Diego County Mountains-
Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley
117 PM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.
Colder. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds
becoming northwest 15 mph overnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 67. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
overnight. Lows 33 to 42. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 45 mph...becoming 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph
overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs 46 to 52.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 31 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 56.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 42.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 49 to 55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 31 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 47 to 54.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Breezy. Lows 27 to 37.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 47 to 54.
$$
CAZ060-231230-
Apple and Lucerne Valleys-
Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,
and Lucerne Valley
117 PM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Areas of winds west
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 62. Areas of winds west
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
overnight. Lows 34 to 39. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts
to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Highs 50 to 55.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 30 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 54.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 53.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 32.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 53.
$$
CAZ065-231230-
San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-
Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs
117 PM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds
north 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds northeast
15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Areas of winds
north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 45 mph overnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Highs 61 to 66.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 43 to 48.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 42 to 47.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 59 to 64.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 59 to 64.
$$
CAZ061-231230-
Coachella Valley-
Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,
Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella
117 PM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph overnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Highs 66 to 71.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 42 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 47.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 63 to 68.
$$
CAZ062-231230-
San Diego County Deserts-
Including the city of Borrego Springs
117 PM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 72. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 72. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 44 to 54. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts
to 30 mph...becoming 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph overnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Highs 63 to 68.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 41 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather