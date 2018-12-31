CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 30, 2018

_____

506 FPUS56 KSGX 311111

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

311 AM PST Mon Dec 31 2018

CAZ552-312230-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

311 AM PST Mon Dec 31 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds becoming northeast 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 39 to 45. Areas of winds

northeast 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph

overnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 62. Areas of winds northeast

25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of rain overnight. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 62 to 67.

$$

CAZ554-312230-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

311 AM PST Mon Dec 31 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 45. Areas of winds

northeast 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 55 mph

overnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Highs 58 to 63.

Areas of winds northeast 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming

50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 40. Areas of

winds northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of rain overnight. Lows 42 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 62 to 67.

$$

CAZ043-312230-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

311 AM PST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 62. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear overnight. Colder. Lows 35 to 44. Areas of

winds northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 61. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 29 to 39. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of rain overnight. Lows 43 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 64.

$$

CAZ050-312230-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

311 AM PST Mon Dec 31 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs around 61 in the western valleys

to 50 to 55 near the foothills. Areas of winds south 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear overnight. Colder. Lows 32 to 41. Areas of

winds northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63 in the western valleys to

49 to 54 near the foothills. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62 in the western valleys to

53 to 58 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 66 in the western valleys

to 60 to 65 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 66 in the

western valleys to 59 to 64 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of rain overnight. Breezy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 61 to 66.

$$

CAZ048-312230-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

311 AM PST Mon Dec 31 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Highs 56 to 61. Areas of winds north 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 41. Areas of winds

north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 59. Areas of winds north

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Areas of winds

north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Areas of winds north 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of rain overnight. Breezy. Lows 41 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

CAZ057-312230-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

311 AM PST Mon Dec 31 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Highs 51 to 58. Snow level 4500 feet in the

afternoon. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...

becoming 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 29 to 39. Areas of winds

north 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 55. Areas of winds north

25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Areas of winds

north 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Areas of winds north 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of rain overnight. Breezy. Lows 44 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 57 to 62.

$$

CAZ055-312230-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

311 AM PST Mon Dec 31 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 29 to 39 above 6000 feet to 34 to

44 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 50 mph in the morning. Near

ridge tops and along desert slopes, gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows 2 to 12 above

6000 feet to 15 to 22 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast

25 to 35 mph ...except northeast 15 to 25 mph near ridge tops and

along desert slopes. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight.

Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, gusts to 35 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 25 to 35 above 6000 feet to

31 to 41 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 25 to 35 mph.

Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 55 mph in the afternoon. Near ridge

tops and along desert slopes, gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 7 to 17. Areas of winds

northeast 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 50. Areas of

winds northeast 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow showers and slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and

slight chance of showers in the evening, then chance of rain

overnight. Windy. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 47 to 52.

$$

CAZ056-312230-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

311 AM PST Mon Dec 31 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

42 to 48. Local snow accumulation around 1 inch. Snow level

5500 feet...becoming 4500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming northeast 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming clear. Much

colder. Lows 12 to 22. Areas of winds northeast 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 45. Areas of winds northeast

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 23. Areas of winds

northeast 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph...becoming 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 49. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 29.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of rain overnight. Breezy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 52 to 58.

$$

CAZ058-312230-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

311 AM PST Mon Dec 31 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING

ABOVE 4000 FEET...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs 43 to 49. Areas of winds southwest

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear overnight. Colder. Lows 21 to 31. Local snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Snow level 3500 feet in the evening.

Areas of winds northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 46. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 29. Areas of winds northeast

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 51. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 26 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of rain overnight. Breezy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 53 to 58.

$$

CAZ060-312230-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

311 AM PST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 45 to 50. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 21 to 26. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 46. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 25. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 28.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows

33 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.

$$

CAZ065-312230-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

311 AM PST Mon Dec 31 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61. Areas of

winds north 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 43. Areas of winds

north 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust.

Highs 52 to 57. Areas of winds north 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to

55 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 40. Areas of winds

north 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Areas of winds northeast

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows

around 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 59 to 64.

$$

CAZ061-312230-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

311 AM PST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 43. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 39. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows

41 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 66.

$$

CAZ062-312230-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

311 AM PST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64. Areas of

winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear overnight. Colder. Lows 31 to 41. Snow

level 2500 feet in the evening. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast with gusts to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 26 to 36. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows

39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 62.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather