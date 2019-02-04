CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

_____

971 FPUS56 KSGX 041041

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

241 AM PST Mon Feb 4 2019

CAZ552-042230-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

241 AM PST Mon Feb 4 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers. Highs around 58. Areas of winds southwest 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows 46 to 51. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 54. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 39 to 44. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the evening. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

$$

CAZ554-042230-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

241 AM PST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

overnight. Colder. Lows 35 to 42. Light winds. Gusts to 25 mph in

the evening. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 56 to

61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 41 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 62.

$$

CAZ043-042230-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

241 AM PST Mon Feb 4 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 59. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows 46 to 52. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 56. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Colder. Lows 38 to 47. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 56. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 62.

$$

CAZ050-042230-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

241 AM PST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 58 in the western valleys to 48 to

53 near the foothills. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Lows 40 to 48. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 54 in the western valleys

to 45 to 50 near the foothills. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows 33 to 42. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 54 in the western valleys to 45 to 50 near

the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60 in the western valleys

to 52 to 57 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63 in the western valleys to

54 to 59 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 38 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

57 in the western valleys to 49 to 54 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 39 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 62 in the western valleys

to 55 to 60 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-042230-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

241 AM PST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 57. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows 37 to 44. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 47 to 52. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Colder. Lows 29 to 38. Snow level

2500 feet overnight. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 36 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 52 to

57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

$$

CAZ057-042230-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

241 AM PST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Areas of fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 54. Areas of winds southwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Areas of fog. Colder. Lows 33 to 43. Snow

level 5000 feet overnight. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Areas of fog. Highs 44 to 50. Snow

level 4500 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.

Areas of fog. Little snow accumulation expected. Lows 29 to 37.

Snow level 3500 feet...becoming 3000 feet overnight. Areas of

winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 51. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 34 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 48 to

54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 37 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

$$

CAZ055-042230-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

241 AM PST Mon Feb 4 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Showers. Areas of fog. Locally heavy precipitation

possible in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 39 above 6000 feet to 39 to

46 below 6000 feet. Local snow accumulation of 8 to 14 inches.

Snow level 5500 feet...becoming 6000 feet in the afternoon. Areas

of winds southwest 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 55 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Areas of fog. Colder. Lows 14 to 24 above

6000 feet to 26 to 31 below 6000 feet. Local snow accumulation of

6 to 12 inches. Snow level 5500 feet...becoming 5000 feet

overnight. Areas of winds southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 55

mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of fog. Highs 25 to

34 above 6000 feet to 33 to 39 below 6000 feet. Local snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Areas of winds southwest 25 to 35

mph with gusts to 50 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 70

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers overnight. Areas of fog. Light snow accumulations

possible. Colder. Lows 10 to 20. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 26 to 32 above 6000 feet to 33 to 38 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 23.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 36 above 6000 feet to 38 to

43 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 16 to 26.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 36 to 41 above 6000 feet to 41 to 46 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 19 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

31 to 37 above 6000 feet to 39 to 44 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 22 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41 above 6000 feet to 42 to

47 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-042230-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

241 AM PST Mon Feb 4 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Areas of fog. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs 41 to 48. Local snow accumulation of 4 to 8

inches. Snow level 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 25 to 35

mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Areas of fog. Snow may be heavy at times in

the evening. Colder. Lows 21 to 31. Local snow accumulation of 4

to 8 inches. Snow level 6000 feet...becoming 5000 feet overnight.

Areas of winds west 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 55

mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Areas of fog. Highs 35 to 44. Local

snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Areas

of winds west 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 55 mph... becoming 50 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

overnight. Areas of fog. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Colder. Lows 13 to 23. Snow level 4000 feet in the evening. Areas

of winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 37 to 44. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph...becoming around 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 27.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 22 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

42 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52.

$$

CAZ058-042230-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

241 AM PST Mon Feb 4 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs 43 to 48. Areas of winds southwest

25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers overnight. Areas

of fog. Lows 29 to 39. Local snow accumulation around 1 inch.

Areas of winds southwest 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming

55 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Areas of fog. Highs 38 to 44. Local

snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Areas of

winds west 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Areas of fog. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Colder. Lows 22 to 32. Snow level 4500

feet...becoming 3500 feet overnight. Areas of winds west 25 to 35

mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 50

percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 38 to 44. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow showers overnight. Breezy. Lows

29 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 43 to

49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 31 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 54.

$$

CAZ060-042230-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

241 AM PST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Highs 51 to 56. Areas of winds southwest 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 32 to 37.

Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 45 to 51.

Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 3500 feet...becoming

4000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers overnight. Colder.

Lows 24 to 29. Snow level 3500 feet in the evening. Areas of

winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 42 to 47. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 29.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

48 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 54.

$$

CAZ065-042230-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

241 AM PST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 57 to 62.

Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming

45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 42 to 47.

Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming

50 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 52 to

57. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming

45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers overnight. Colder. Lows 34 to 41.

Snow level 2500 feet overnight. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

$$

CAZ061-042230-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

241 AM PST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

63 to 68. Light winds becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 43 to 48.

Areas of winds north 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

59 to 64. Areas of winds north 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph

becoming west with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 38 to 43. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 66.

$$

CAZ062-042230-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

241 AM PST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

62 to 67. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 44 to 49.

Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

58 to 63. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...

becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows 36 to 43. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64.

$$

_____

