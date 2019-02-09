CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 9, 2019

406 FPUS56 KSGX 092344 AAA

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California...UPDATED

National Weather Service San Diego CA

344 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019

Updated to add precip Wed and Wed night

CAZ552-101445-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

344 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

43 to 48. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 59. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph becoming west with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 37 to 42. Areas of

winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 62.

CAZ554-101445-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

344 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

40 to 47. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 57. Light winds becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening.

Colder. Lows 33 to 40. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 42. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 59 to

64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

44 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 59 to 64.

CAZ043-101445-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

344 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

41 to 48. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 57 to 62.

Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Colder. Lows 33 to 43.

Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 44. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy. Lows 46 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 59 to

64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 44 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

46 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 62.

CAZ050-101445-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

344 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

35 to 44. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 55 to 60 in

the western valleys to 48 to 53 near the foothills. Light winds

becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 32 to 39. Areas of

winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60 in the western valleys to

51 to 56 near the foothills. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 57 to 62 in the western

valleys to 52 to 57 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy. Lows 43 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 59 to

64 in the western valleys to 54 to 59 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66 in the western valleys to

57 to 62 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

43 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 58 to 63.

CAZ048-101445-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

344 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

35 to 43. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening.

Lows 30 to 37. Areas of winds west 15 mph becoming north

overnight. Gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy. Lows 40 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 57 to

62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

41 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 57 to 62.

CAZ057-101445-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

344 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

33 to 43. Snow level 4500 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 47 to 52. Snow level 4500 feet...

becoming 5000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening.

Lows 29 to 38. Snow level 4000 feet in the evening. Areas of

winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Areas of fog. Breezy. Highs 50 to

55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Areas of fog. Windy. Lows 39 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 53 to

58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

41 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 53 to 58.

CAZ055-101445-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

344 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Patchy fog. Lows 13 to 23 above 6000 feet to 20 to 29 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...

becoming 45 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow

and rain likely in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs 29 to

38 above 6000 feet to 33 to 40 below 6000 feet. Local snow

accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Snow level 4500 feet in the

afternoon. Areas of winds southwest 35 to 45 mph. Gusts to

60 mph...becoming 70 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Areas of fog in the evening. Partly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear

overnight. Colder. Lows 4 to 14 above 6000 feet to 13 to 23 below

6000 feet. Local snow accumulation around 2 inches. Local total

snow accumulation 6 to 8 inches. Areas of winds west 30 to 40 mph

with gusts to 55 mph becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 46. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 25. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows 21 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and snow showers likely. Areas of fog. Very

windy. Highs 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and snow showers. Areas of fog. Very

windy. Lows 22 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Very windy.

Highs 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy. Highs

45 to 54.

CAZ056-101445-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

344 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM PST

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog.

Colder. Lows 21 to 31. Snow level 4500 feet...becoming 4000 feet

overnight. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Areas of

fog. Highs 40 to 48. Local snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Snow level 4000 feet...becoming 5000 feet in the afternoon. Areas

of winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph...becoming 40 to

50 mph with gusts to 70 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening.

Areas of fog in the evening. Colder. Lows 15 to 25. Local snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Local total snow accumulation 2 to

5 inches. Snow level 4500 feet in the evening. Areas of winds

west 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph becoming northwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 49. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and snow showers likely. Areas of fog.

Windy. Highs 46 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Areas of fog. Very windy. Lows 27 to

37.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Very windy.

Highs 49 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 52 to

58.

CAZ058-101445-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

344 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM PST

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows 27 to 35. Snow level 4500 feet...becoming 4000 feet

overnight. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs 41 to 48. Local snow accumulation

around 1 inch. Snow level 4000 feet...becoming 5000 feet in the

afternoon. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph...becoming 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening.

Areas of fog in the evening. Lows 22 to 31. Local snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Local total snow accumulation around

2 inches. Snow level 4500 feet in the evening. Areas of winds

west 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph becoming northwest 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 51. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 35. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 32 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Areas of fog. Windy. Highs 47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Areas of fog. Very windy. Lows 34 to

43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Very windy.

Highs 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 33 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

35 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy. Highs

51 to 57.

CAZ060-101445-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

344 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 30 to 35. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 53. Snow level

3500 feet in the morning. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts

to 45 mph...becoming 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 23 to 28. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 50 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 52. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy. Highs

49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Lows 32 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 57.

CAZ065-101445-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

344 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 55 to

60. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...

becoming 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 35 to 41. Areas of

winds west 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph becoming north 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Areas of winds north

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy. Lows

44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Very

windy. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

63 to 68.

CAZ061-101445-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

344 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 40 to 45. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 62 to 67. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 38 to 44. Areas of winds northwest 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 60 to

65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

68 to 73.

CAZ062-101445-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

344 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 59 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

35 mph...becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 36 to 43. Areas of winds northwest 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 43. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy.

Lows 44 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Very

windy. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 44 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 46 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 67.

Moede

