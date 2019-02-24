CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 23, 2019

_____

280 FPUS56 KSGX 241116

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

316 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

CAZ552-250230-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

316 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 60 to 65. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 62.

$$

CAZ554-250230-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

316 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 40 to 47. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 66. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

44 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

44 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 64.

$$

CAZ043-250230-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

316 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 61 to 66. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 39 to 47. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 48. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 61 to 66. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

45 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

44 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 62 to 67.

$$

CAZ050-250230-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

316 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

43 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 62 to 67.

$$

CAZ048-250230-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

316 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 43 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

64 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

42 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 63.

$$

CAZ057-250230-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

316 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 66. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 44 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

42 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 57 to 62.

$$

CAZ055-250230-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

316 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 40 to 46 above 6000 feet to 44 to 51 below 6000 feet. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 19 to 29 above 6000 feet to 26 to 36 below 6000 feet. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 51 above 6000 feet to 48 to

54 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 54 above 6000 feet to 49 to

56 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 35 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 46 to 55 above 6000 feet to

50 to 58 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Windy. Highs

47 to 57.

$$

CAZ056-250230-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

316 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 26 to 36. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 57 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 57 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Windy. Highs

55 to 62.

$$

CAZ058-250230-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

316 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 51 to 57. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 31 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 43. Areas of winds west

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy.

Highs 56 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 35 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 56 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

36 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Windy. Highs

56 to 62.

$$

CAZ060-250230-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

316 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 57. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Areas of winds south

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy. Highs

59 to 64.

$$

CAZ065-250230-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

316 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds west

15 mph becoming north overnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Lows 47 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Windy.

Highs 67 to 72.

$$

CAZ061-250230-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

316 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds north

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

72 to 77.

$$

CAZ062-250230-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

316 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 42 to 49. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 71. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 47 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 73.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather