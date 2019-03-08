CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast
CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 7, 2019
_____
263 FPUS56 KSGX 081127
ZFPSGX
Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California
National Weather Service San Diego CA
327 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019
CAZ552-090230-
Orange County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,
Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente
327 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 59. Areas of
winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Areas of winds west
15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds becoming
southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 46. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 56 to 61. Light
winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows 43 to 48.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 58 to 63.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
43 to 48.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
61.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy.
Lows 43 to 48.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
59 to 64.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.
$$
CAZ554-090230-
Orange County Inland Areas-
Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,
Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo
327 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62. Areas of
winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 46. Areas of winds west
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 57 to 62. Light
winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows 40 to 46.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 59 to 64.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
40 to 46.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 60 to
65.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
40 to 46.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.
$$
CAZ043-090230-
San Diego County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,
Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego
327 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs 56 to 61. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers overnight.
Lows 42 to 48. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming
light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 59. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 59. Light
winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows 41 to 47.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
41 to 48.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 59 to
64.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy.
Lows 43 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 61.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63.
$$
CAZ050-090230-
San Diego County Valleys-
Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,
Santee, and Poway
327 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 57 in the western valleys to 48 to 53 near the
foothills. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...
becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.
Slight chance of showers. Colder. Lows 34 to 43. Areas of winds
west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 58 in the western valleys
to 50 to 55 near the foothills. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 35 to 43. Light winds.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 58 in the
western valleys to 49 to 54 near the foothills. Light winds
becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows 36 to 43.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs around 59 in the western valleys to 50 to
55 near the foothills.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
37 to 44.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
61 in the western valleys to 53 to 58 near the foothills.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
37 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 61 in the western valleys to 52 to 57 near the foothills.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 43.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64 in the western valleys
to 57 to 62 near the foothills.
$$
CAZ048-090230-
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-
Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,
Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona
327 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to
25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. Areas of winds southwest
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds becoming
southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 35 to 42. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 54 to 59. Light
winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows 36 to 42.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 56 to 62.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
37 to 43.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 58 to
63.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
36 to 42.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
58 to 63.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.
$$
CAZ057-090230-
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-
327 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs 48 to 54. Snow level 4000 feet.
Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows 33 to
42. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 56. Light winds becoming
southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 33 to 42. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs
49 to 54. Snow level 4000 feet...becoming 4500 feet in the
afternoon. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows 33 to 42.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs
52 to 57.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows 38 to 44.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Breezy. Highs 52 to 58.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Breezy. Lows 34 to 43.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Highs 53 to 58.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.
$$
CAZ055-090230-
San Bernardino County Mountains-
Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,
Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood
327 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Patchy fog.
Highs 30 to 40 above 6000 feet to 35 to 44 below 6000 feet. Local
snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Local total snow accumulation
2 to 6 inches. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to
55 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
evening. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows 13 to 23 above 6000 feet
to 18 to 28 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph
overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50. Areas of winds south
15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. Areas of winds
south 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,
then chance of snow showers and showers in the afternoon. Patchy
fog. Light snow accumulations possible. Highs 33 to 41 above
6000 feet to 38 to 44 below 6000 feet. Snow level 4500 feet in
the afternoon. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers, showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of
snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Patchy
fog. Lows 15 to 25.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,
then chance of snow showers and showers in the afternoon. Patchy
fog. Highs 35 to 42 above 6000 feet to 40 to 46 below 6000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and
showers. Patchy fog. Breezy. Lows 17 to 27.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers and
showers. Patchy fog. Windy. Highs 37 to 47 above 6000 feet to
42 to 49 below 6000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Windy. Lows 15 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers.
Patchy fog. Windy. Highs 36 to 44 above 6000 feet to 41 to
48 below 6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 25.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 45 above 6000 feet to 43 to
49 below 6000 feet.
$$
CAZ056-090230-
Riverside County Mountains-
Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove
327 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and showers.
Patchy fog. Highs 40 to 49. Local snow accumulation of 1 to
2 inches. Local total snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Snow level
4000 feet...becoming 4500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds
west 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Patchy fog in the evening. Colder. Lows 19 to 29. Snow
level 4500 feet in the evening. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph.
Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 53. Areas of winds west
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. Areas of winds
west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Light snow
accumulations possible. Highs 44 to 50. Snow level 4500 feet in
the afternoon. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to
25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows 19 to 29.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and
showers. Patchy fog. Highs 45 to 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows 21 to 31.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Windy. Highs 47 to 54.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Very windy. Lows 19 to 29.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Windy. Highs 47 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 55.
$$
CAZ058-090230-
San Diego County Mountains-
Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley
327 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Highs 40 to 47. Local snow accumulation around 1 inch. Snow level
4500 feet. Areas of winds west 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...
becoming 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Patchy fog in the evening. Colder. Lows 23 to 33. Snow
level 4000 feet. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to
50 mph...becoming 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph overnight.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 52. Areas of winds west
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. Areas of winds
west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and
showers. Patchy fog. Little snow accumulation expected. Highs
43 to 49. Snow level 3500 feet...becoming 4500 feet in the
afternoon. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...
becoming 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, snow
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows
24 to 34.
.MONDAY...Showers and snow showers likely. Patchy fog. Highs
43 to 49.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows 26 to 36.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Very windy. Highs 46 to 52.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog. Very windy. Lows
25 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy
fog. Windy. Highs 46 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 55.
$$
CAZ060-090230-
Apple and Lucerne Valleys-
Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,
and Lucerne Valley
327 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54. Areas of winds west 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. Areas of winds southwest
20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 53 to 58. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to
25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Areas of winds
west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers in the afternoon. Little snow accumulation
expected. Highs 51 to 56. Snow level 3500 feet in the morning.
Areas of winds southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
31 to 36.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 52 to 57.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 32 to 37.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy.
Highs 56 to 61.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Windy. Lows 31 to 36.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 53 to 58.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.
$$
CAZ065-090230-
San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-
Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs
327 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
58 to 63. Areas of winds west 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 60 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Areas of winds west
20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Areas of winds west
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Areas of winds
west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
59 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers. Breezy. Lows 40 to 46.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 59 to 64.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
42 to 48.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy.
Highs 62 to 67.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Windy. Lows 40 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 61 to 66.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.
$$
CAZ061-090230-
Coachella Valley-
Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,
Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella
327 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 69.
Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming
50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Areas of winds west 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds north
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Areas of winds
northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.
Slight chance of showers. Highs 64 to 69. Areas of winds west
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 43 to 48.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 64 to 69.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
44 to 49.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy.
Highs 68 to 73.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.
Windy. Lows 44 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 67 to 72.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.
$$
CAZ062-090230-
San Diego County Deserts-
Including the city of Borrego Springs
327 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64.
Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph...becoming
30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Areas of winds west 30 to
40 mph with gusts to 55 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
45 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Areas of winds west
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 47. Areas of winds
west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
61 to 66. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...
becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Breezy. Lows 41 to 48.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 60 to 65.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy.
Lows 43 to 49.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Very
windy. Highs 64 to 69.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.
Windy. Lows 43 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 63 to 68.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 41 to 48.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.
$$
_____
