CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 10, 2019

_____

822 FPUS56 KSGX 110906

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

206 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

CAZ552-112230-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

206 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 68 to 73. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71 at the beaches to 72 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70 at the beaches to

72 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to 68 to

73 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 68 at the beaches to 69 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to 73 to

78 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-112230-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

206 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 72 to 77. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 55. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. Areas of winds south

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

73 towards the coast to 77 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 76 to 81.

$$

CAZ043-112230-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

206 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 71. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to 69 to

74 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to 69 to

74 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 49 to 55.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 75 inland.

$$

CAZ050-112230-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

206 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 45 to 52. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73 in the western valleys

to 64 to 69 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to

77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71 in the western valleys

to 62 to 67 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 79.

$$

CAZ048-112230-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

206 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 71 to 76. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 51.

Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds south

15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Areas of winds north

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to

51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to

73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 78 to 83.

$$

CAZ057-112230-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

206 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 72. Areas of winds north 15 mph becoming west in the

afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 50.

Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 72. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west with gusts to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph becoming north overnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southwest

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to

52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to

68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs 72 to 79.

$$

CAZ055-112230-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

206 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool. Highs 49 to 59 above 6000 feet to 55 to 63 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 20 to 30 above 6000 feet

to 31 to 39 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph becoming north with gusts to 35 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 48 to 58 above 6000 feet to 55 to 62 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 55 to 64 above 6000 feet

to 60 to 66 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62 above 6000 feet to 56 to

64 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Windy. Highs 50 to 60 above 6000 feet to 57 to 64 below

6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, warmer. Highs 57 to 64 above

6000 feet to 64 to 70 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-112230-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

206 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 61 to 68. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph becoming west

in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 29 to 39. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 61 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Windy. Lows

32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy.

Highs 60 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Windy. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 67 to 73.

$$

CAZ058-112230-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

206 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph...becoming west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Colder. Lows

35 to 44. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 47. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69. Areas of winds east

15 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 59 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Windy. Lows

36 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Windy. Highs 57 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 37 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs 66 to 72.

$$

CAZ060-112230-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

206 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 71. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 68. Areas of winds west 15 mph becoming north in the

afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 69 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 40 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

$$

CAZ065-112230-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

206 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 76 to 81. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 57. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 76 to 81. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south with gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 53 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 53 to 61.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 77 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Windy. Lows 51 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 76 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 52 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 82 to 87.

$$

CAZ061-112230-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

206 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 81 to 86. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

$$

CAZ062-112230-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

206 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 82. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Areas of winds north

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 79 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Windy. Lows 51 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 77 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 53 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

$$

