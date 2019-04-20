CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 19, 2019

_____

356 FPUS56 KSGX 200952

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

252 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019

CAZ552-210100-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

252 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

62 to 67. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to

54. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 66 at the beaches to

68 to 73 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to

55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to

73 at the beaches to 74 to 79 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71 at the beaches to 74 to

79 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70 at the beaches to 71 to

76 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 67 at the beaches to

69 to 74 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-210100-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

252 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Cooler. Highs

around 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to

54. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to

55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs

78 to 83 towards the coast to 84 to 89 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79 towards the coast to

84 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78 towards the coast to

82 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79.

$$

CAZ043-210100-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

252 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers overnight.

Lows 50 to 55. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 64. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to

70 inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to

55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to

71 near the coast to 74 to 79 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 76 to

81 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to 75 to

80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to

71 near the coast to 71 to 76 inland.

$$

CAZ050-210100-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

252 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs 64 to

69. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 44 to 52. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 65 in the

western valleys to 59 to 64 near the foothills. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to

50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 78 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79.

$$

CAZ048-210100-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

252 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Cooler.

Highs 67 to 72. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 45 to 51. Areas of

winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 71. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 78 to 83. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

$$

CAZ057-210100-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

252 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler. Highs

59 to 68. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

44 to 50. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 67. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds

becoming north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 79. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 53 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 79 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 79.

$$

CAZ055-210100-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

252 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Colder. Lows 29 to 37 above 6000 feet to

35 to 42 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to

67. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...

becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph becoming north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 66 above 6000 feet to 64 to

71 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 61 to 69 above 6000 feet to

69 to 75 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 73 above 6000 feet to

73 to 79 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75 above 6000 feet to 72 to

79 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 62 to 72 above 6000 feet to 67 to 75 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-210100-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

252 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Colder. Lows 35 to 45. Areas of winds west

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 69. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph...becoming around 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Areas of winds

north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds

north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 74 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 80.

$$

CAZ058-210100-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

252 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 69. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers overnight.

Patchy fog overnight. Colder. Lows 36 to 45. Areas of winds west

25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 65. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 74. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 70 to 77.

$$

CAZ060-210100-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

252 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in

the afternoon. Highs 76 to 83. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust.

Colder. Lows 42 to 48. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

$$

CAZ065-210100-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

252 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in

the afternoon. Local visibility one quarter mile or less at times

in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 86. Areas of winds west 30 to

40 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust. Local visibility one

quarter mile or less at times. Cooler. Lows 51 to 59. Areas of

winds west 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 60 mph...becoming 55 mph

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in

the morning. Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 61. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 84 to 89. Areas of winds

north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 59 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 89 to 94.

$$

CAZ061-210100-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

252 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Areas of winds northwest

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust.

Cooler. Lows 55 to 62. Areas of winds north 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in

the morning. Highs 82 to 87. Areas of winds northwest 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64. Areas of winds

northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Areas of winds northwest

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

$$

CAZ062-210100-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

252 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in

the afternoon. Highs 84 to 89. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust.

Local visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Cooler. Lows

53 to 62. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...

becoming 50 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in

the morning. Highs 78 to 83. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Areas of winds north

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

$$

_____

