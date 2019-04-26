CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 25, 2019

_____

053 FPUS56 KSGX 260920

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

220 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

CAZ552-262300-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

220 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 65 at the beaches to 66 to 71 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Lows

around 55. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

64 to 69. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows around 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 65 at the beaches to 67 to 72 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 53 to 58.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to 70 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-262300-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

220 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70 towards the coast to

72 to 77 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 48 to 56. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 56. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 73. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 50 to 57.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

overnight. Lows 48 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

$$

CAZ043-262300-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

220 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to 67 to

72 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to 67 to

72 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to 69 to

74 inland. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 53 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to 71 inland.

$$

CAZ050-262300-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

220 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 in the western

valleys to 73 to 78 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73 in the western valleys

to 72 to 77 near the foothills. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to

79. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 48 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 66 to 71 in the western valleys to 61 to 66 near

the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows 45 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 68 in the western valleys to 62 to 67 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to

51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to

76.

$$

CAZ048-262300-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

220 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 54. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to

82. Light winds becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 49 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows 46 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs

66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to

51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

72 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to

82.

$$

CAZ057-262300-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

220 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 78. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 79. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 48 to 54.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

overnight. Lows 46 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78.

$$

CAZ055-262300-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

220 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77 above 6000 feet to 71 to

81 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 45 above 6000 feet to

44 to 54 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74 above 6000 feet to 68 to

78 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72 above 6000 feet to 67 to

76 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Windy, colder. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 61 above 6000 feet to 55 to 65 below

6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Windy. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 64 above 6000 feet to 61 to 69 below

6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 65 above 6000 feet to

66 to 72 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-262300-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

220 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 44 to 54. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 81. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Windy, colder. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 60 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Windy. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning.

Windy. Highs 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Windy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 75.

$$

CAZ058-262300-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

220 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 45 to 55. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 78. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Windy, colder. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs

56 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Windy. Lows 37 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning.

Windy. Highs 57 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Windy. Lows 38 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs 63 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 75.

$$

CAZ060-262300-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

220 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 82 to 87. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Windy. Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers overnight. Windy. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 71 to

79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

$$

CAZ065-262300-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

220 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 58 to 68. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Areas of winds west

25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Areas of winds

west 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 55 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 88 to 93. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to

50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Windy. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Windy. Not as warm. Highs 75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

overnight. Windy. Lows 52 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 76 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 51 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 81 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 55 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91.

$$

CAZ061-262300-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

220 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Areas of winds

north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 94 to 99. Areas of winds southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Windy. Lows 62 to 67.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a

slight chance of showers overnight. Breezy. Lows 57 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 82 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95.

$$

CAZ062-262300-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

220 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Areas of winds

west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Lows 60 to 69.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Not as warm. Highs 78 to

83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a

slight chance of showers overnight. Windy. Lows 56 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Windy. Highs 79 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 56 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather