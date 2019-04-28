CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 27, 2019

_____

531 FPUS56 KSGX 280945

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

245 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019

CAZ552-282230-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

245 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

64 to 69. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 62 to

67. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

62 to 67. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 66 at the beaches to 70 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to 71 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 67 at the beaches to 66 to 71 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-282230-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

245 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 72. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

overnight. Lows 51 to 57. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

overnight. Lows 50 to 56. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 67. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

47 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 71.

$$

CAZ043-282230-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

245 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

66 to 71. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 65. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 66. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to 68 to 73 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to 71 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to 69 inland.

$$

CAZ050-282230-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

245 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to

76. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Patchy fog

overnight. Lows 47 to 54. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 65 in the western valleys to 56 to 61 near the

foothills. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

overnight. Lows 44 to 52. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

63 to 68. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to

51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to

73.

$$

CAZ048-282230-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

245 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to

80. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog overnight.

Lows 47 to 54. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 45 to 52. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance

of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

66 to 71. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to

77.

$$

CAZ057-282230-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

245 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs

68 to 77. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog overnight.

Lows 44 to 51. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs 57 to 64. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 44 to 50. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 60 to 67. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

64 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 69 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 72.

$$

CAZ055-282230-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

245 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 74 above 6000 feet to

68 to 78 below 6000 feet. Snow level above 8000 feet. Areas of

winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Colder. Lows 29 to 39 above 6000 feet to

37 to 45 below 6000 feet. Snow level above 8000 feet. Areas of

winds south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs 48 to 58 above 6000 feet to 52 to 62 below 6000

feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 7500

feet...becoming above 8000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

Snow level above 8000 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 59 to 69. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 67 above 6000 feet to

62 to 70 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 61 to 70 above 6000 feet to 67 to 74 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 70 above 6000 feet to 67 to

74 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 55 to 65 above 6000 feet

to 61 to 69 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-282230-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

245 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 83. Snow level above

8000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...

becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog overnight. Colder. Lows 35 to 45. Snow

level above 8000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Cooler. Highs 53 to 63. Snow level

7500 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

35 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Patchy fog. Lows 35 to 45. Snow level

above 8000 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 60 to 70. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 67 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs 64 to 73.

$$

CAZ058-282230-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

245 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 80. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog overnight. Colder. Lows 37 to 46. Areas

of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph...becoming

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Cooler. Highs 50 to 59. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Patchy fog. Lows

37 to 44. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...

becoming 40 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 58 to 66. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 39 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 38 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 63 to 70.

$$

CAZ060-282230-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

245 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs 68 to 74. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 44 to 49. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 79. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

$$

CAZ065-282230-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

245 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 72 to 77. Areas of winds west

25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 55 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of blowing sand and blowing

dust in the evening. Lows 50 to 59. Areas of winds west 25 to

35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 82. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 51 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy. Highs 83 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 56 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 87 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 54 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 83 to 88.

$$

CAZ061-282230-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

245 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 94 to 99. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 80 to 85. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

56 to 61. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...

becoming 35 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 56 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 91 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

$$

CAZ062-282230-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

245 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 97. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 57 to 64. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Areas of blowing sand

and blowing dust in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 74 to 79.

Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming

50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

55 to 61. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...

becoming 45 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 55 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 89 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 58 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 84 to 89.

$$

17

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather