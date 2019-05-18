CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 17, 2019

_____

273 FPUS56 KSGX 181012

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

312 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019

CAZ552-190115-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

312 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers overnight. Lows 52 to

57. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 52 to 57. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers overnight. Breezy. Lows 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

$$

CAZ554-190115-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

312 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers overnight. Lows 51 to

57. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 49 to 56. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71.

Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 50 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

48 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 49 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

CAZ043-190115-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

312 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

69 near the coast to 69 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers overnight.

Lows 53 to 58. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 66. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

52 to 57. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...

becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 69. Areas of

winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 51 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

50 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 51 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

$$

CAZ050-190115-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

312 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 46 to 55. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 66 in the western valleys

to 55 to 60 near the foothills. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 44 to 53. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 66 in the

western valleys to 56 to 61 near the foothills. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 44 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

61 to 66 in the western valleys to 52 to 57 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy.

Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs 64 to 69 in the western valleys to 56 to

61 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 44 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74.

$$

CAZ048-190115-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

312 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 71 to 76. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers overnight. Lows 45 to 53. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs 62 to 68. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

42 to 51. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph

in the evening. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 44 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 60 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy.

Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 45 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

$$

CAZ057-190115-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

312 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 63 to 72. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 40 to

50. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 63. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

39 to 48. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...

becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 66. Areas of

winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 41 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 54 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Windy. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 43 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 75.

$$

CAZ055-190115-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

312 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 53 to 63 above 6000 feet to 60 to 68 below

6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog

overnight. Colder. Lows 24 to 34 above 6000 feet to 33 to

42 below 6000 feet. Snow level above 8000 feet overnight. Areas

of winds southwest 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming

50 mph overnight. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, gusts

to 50 mph...becoming 55 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51 above 6000 feet to

49 to 57 below 6000 feet. Local snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Snow level 7500 feet...becoming 6500 feet in the

afternoon. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of snow showers and slight chance of showers

overnight. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 25 to 35. Snow

level 6500 feet...becoming 6000 feet overnight. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and slight

chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Little snow accumulation expected. Highs 46 to

56 above 6000 feet to 54 to 62 below 6000 feet. Snow level

5500 feet in the morning. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Very windy. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy.

Highs 44 to 53 above 6000 feet to 50 to 59 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Windy. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

46 to 55 above 6000 feet to 54 to 63 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 52 to 61 above 6000 feet

to 60 to 68 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 57 to 66 above 6000 feet

to 65 to 74 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-190115-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

312 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog

overnight. Colder. Lows 31 to 41. Snow level above 8000 feet

overnight. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph...becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph overnight.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 51 to 61.

Snow level above 8000 feet...becoming 7000 feet in the afternoon.

Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming

55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Light

snow accumulations possible. Lows 28 to 38. Snow level 6000 feet.

Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Little

snow accumulation expected. Highs 54 to 64. Snow level 5500 feet

in the morning. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to

50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Windy. Lows 34 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Very

windy. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Windy. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76.

$$

CAZ058-190115-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

312 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 62 to 71. Light winds becoming west 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

36 to 44. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...

becoming 45 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Highs 49 to 58. Areas of winds southwest 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming west 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

32 to 42. Areas of winds west 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...

becoming 60 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs

49 to 59. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...

becoming 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Windy. Lows 34 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Very windy. Highs 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Very windy. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 36 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 74.

$$

CAZ060-190115-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

312 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 74 to 81. Light winds becoming west 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers overnight. Lows 44 to

50. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...

becoming 35 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 62 to 70. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 39 to 44. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 74. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Windy. Lows 39 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 68 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 78 to 83.

$$

CAZ065-190115-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

312 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 82 to 87. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers overnight.

Lows 49 to 58. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 72 to 77. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Areas of winds west

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 48 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Windy. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 82 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 53 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91.

$$

CAZ061-190115-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

312 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 53 to 59. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Windy. Highs 76 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Windy. Lows 53 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

$$

CAZ062-190115-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

312 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 85 to 90. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 62. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 74 to 79. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 51 to 56. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to

50 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 53 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 72 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Windy. Lows 51 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy. Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 54 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 82 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather