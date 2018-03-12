CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
Updated 1:08 am, Monday, March 12, 2018
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 11, 2018
_____
018 FPUS56 KMTR 120501
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
1000 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018
CAZ505-122000-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
1000 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.
Lows around 50. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around
20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid
40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 48 63 52 58 / 30 50 90 60
$$
CAZ506-122000-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
1000 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
rain. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.
Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to around 45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s
to upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming east around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, showers. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the 30s to
upper 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s
to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 45 68 48 60 / 30 60 90 80
San Rafael 49 68 52 60 / 30 50 80 70
Napa 48 69 51 60 / 20 50 80 80
$$
CAZ507-122000-
North Bay Mountains-
1000 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.
Lows near 50. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts
up to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s
to upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Lows in the 40s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to upper
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 44 67 47 58 / 20 50 90 90
$$
CAZ006-122000-
San Francisco-
1000 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming southeast
5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 52 67 54 60 / 20 40 70 70
Ocean Beach 51 65 54 57 / 20 40 70 70
$$
CAZ508-122000-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
1000 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming east around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 53 67 56 61 / 20 30 80 80
Oakland 51 69 55 60 / 20 40 80 80
Fremont 51 71 55 62 / 20 30 80 80
Redwood City 49 70 53 61 / 20 30 80 80
Mountain View 52 71 55 62 / 20 30 80 80
$$
CAZ509-122000-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
1000 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming southeast
around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
$$
CAZ510-122000-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
1000 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s. Light
winds...becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening...becoming light.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 47 72 51 62 / 20 30 80 80
Livermore 48 71 51 61 / 20 20 80 80
$$
CAZ511-122000-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
1000 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s to lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
morning. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 20 to
30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 55 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing
to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in
the 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers.
Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in
the lower 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the 40s to 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to upper
50s.
$$
CAZ512-122000-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
1000 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
morning. Highs in the 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, showers. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 40s to
mid 50s.
$$
CAZ513-122000-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
1000 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid
40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows around 40. Highs around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 51 73 55 64 / 20 30 80 80
Morgan Hill 47 72 50 62 / 20 30 80 80
$$
CAZ530-122000-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
1000 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid
40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 51 69 54 61 / 20 30 80 80
Big Sur 47 69 48 65 / 30 60 90 90
$$
CAZ528-122000-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
1000 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph...
becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 50 71 54 64 / 20 20 80 80
Carmel Valley 47 72 50 64 / 10 30 80 80
Hollister 48 73 52 65 / 10 10 80 80
$$
CAZ516-122000-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
1000 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph...becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph...becoming southeast
around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 49 70 51 64 / 20 20 70 70
$$
CAZ517-122000-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
1000 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds
35 to 45 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s to
mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and snow.
Highs in the 40s to 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and
snow showers. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and snow showers likely.
Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s
to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and snow showers. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. Highs in the
lower 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ518-122000-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
1000 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain in
the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and snow.
Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Very windy. A chance of showers
and snow showers. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Showers and snow showers
likely. Highs in the 40s to 50s. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers and snow showers. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. Highs in
the lower 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a slight
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 47 71 49 64 / 20 20 70 70
$$
CAZ529-122000-
Northern Monterey Bay-
1000 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds around 5 mph late in the evening...becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid
40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming northeast around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows around 40. Highs around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 47 67 50 62 / 20 40 80 80
$$
