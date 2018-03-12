CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 11, 2018

018 FPUS56 KMTR 120501

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

1000 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-122000-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

1000 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Lows around 50. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 48 63 52 58 / 30 50 90 60

CAZ506-122000-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

1000 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s

to upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming east around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, showers. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s

to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 45 68 48 60 / 30 60 90 80

San Rafael 49 68 52 60 / 30 50 80 70

Napa 48 69 51 60 / 20 50 80 80

CAZ507-122000-

North Bay Mountains-

1000 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Lows near 50. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s

to upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 44 67 47 58 / 20 50 90 90

CAZ006-122000-

San Francisco-

1000 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming southeast

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 52 67 54 60 / 20 40 70 70

Ocean Beach 51 65 54 57 / 20 40 70 70

CAZ508-122000-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

1000 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming east around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 53 67 56 61 / 20 30 80 80

Oakland 51 69 55 60 / 20 40 80 80

Fremont 51 71 55 62 / 20 30 80 80

Redwood City 49 70 53 61 / 20 30 80 80

Mountain View 52 71 55 62 / 20 30 80 80

CAZ509-122000-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

1000 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming southeast

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

CAZ510-122000-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

1000 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds...becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening...becoming light.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 47 72 51 62 / 20 30 80 80

Livermore 48 71 51 61 / 20 20 80 80

CAZ511-122000-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

1000 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in

the 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in

the lower 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to upper

50s.

CAZ512-122000-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

1000 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs in the 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, showers. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 40s to

mid 50s.

CAZ513-122000-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

1000 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 51 73 55 64 / 20 30 80 80

Morgan Hill 47 72 50 62 / 20 30 80 80

CAZ530-122000-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

1000 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 51 69 54 61 / 20 30 80 80

Big Sur 47 69 48 65 / 30 60 90 90

CAZ528-122000-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

1000 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 50 71 54 64 / 20 20 80 80

Carmel Valley 47 72 50 64 / 10 30 80 80

Hollister 48 73 52 65 / 10 10 80 80

CAZ516-122000-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

1000 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph...becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph...becoming southeast

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 49 70 51 64 / 20 20 70 70

CAZ517-122000-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

1000 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds

35 to 45 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s to

mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the 40s to 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and

snow showers. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and snow showers likely.

Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s

to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and snow showers. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. Highs in the

lower 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ518-122000-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

1000 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain in

the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Very windy. A chance of showers

and snow showers. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Showers and snow showers

likely. Highs in the 40s to 50s. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers and snow showers. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. Highs in

the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a slight

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 47 71 49 64 / 20 20 70 70

CAZ529-122000-

Northern Monterey Bay-

1000 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph late in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming northeast around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 47 67 50 62 / 20 40 80 80

