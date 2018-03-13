CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, March 12, 2018

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

900 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-131900-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

900 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Lows around 50. South winds around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming west around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 52 57 45 54 / 90 80 60 50

CAZ506-131900-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s

to upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s to 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 48 60 41 57 / 90 80 50 30

San Rafael 52 60 46 55 / 90 90 70 50

Napa 51 60 44 56 / 90 90 50 40

CAZ507-131900-

North Bay Mountains-

900 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

near 50. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in

the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s to upper

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 47 57 39 53 / 90 90 50 40

CAZ006-131900-

San Francisco-

900 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain late in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph...

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 54 59 49 55 / 90 80 60 50

Ocean Beach 54 58 49 54 / 90 80 60 50

CAZ508-131900-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

900 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain late in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

west after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 56 60 49 56 / 90 80 50 60

Oakland 55 60 48 56 / 90 80 60 50

Fremont 55 61 47 57 / 90 90 50 60

Redwood City 53 61 45 56 / 80 80 50 60

Mountain View 55 61 48 57 / 80 70 50 60

CAZ509-131900-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

900 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

CAZ510-131900-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening...

becoming light. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 51 61 44 57 / 80 80 40 50

Livermore 51 60 43 56 / 80 80 40 60

CAZ511-131900-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

900 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs in the 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and snow showers in the morning,

then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance

of snow showers after midnight. Lows near 40. East winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and snow showers likely. Highs in the 40s to

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

40s to upper 50s.

CAZ512-131900-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

900 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times late

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in

the 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

around 40.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the 40s to mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

50s.

CAZ513-131900-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

900 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain late in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 55 63 47 59 / 90 90 50 60

Morgan Hill 50 62 43 57 / 80 70 40 70

CAZ530-131900-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

900 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph...becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 54 62 48 57 / 80 70 50 70

Big Sur 48 63 44 60 / 100 90 60 80

CAZ528-131900-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

900 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 54 64 46 58 / 60 50 40 70

Carmel Valley 50 64 43 58 / 80 60 50 70

Hollister 52 66 44 59 / 50 50 40 60

CAZ516-131900-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

900 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest around 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph...becoming west 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 51 66 43 59 / 60 40 20 50

CAZ517-131900-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

900 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. A chance of showers and snow showers in the

morning, then showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Snow

level 4000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow

showers. Snow level 4400 feet. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of showers and snow

showers. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s

to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and snow showers. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. Highs in the

lower 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers.

Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to

50s. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

CAZ518-131900-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

900 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely late in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s to mid

60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of showers and snow showers in the

morning, then showers likely with possible snow showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs

in the 40s to 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow

showers. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and

snow showers. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s

to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and snow showers. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. Highs in the 40s

to 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

snow showers. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 49 64 41 57 / 70 80 40 70

CAZ529-131900-

Northern Monterey Bay-

900 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening...becoming

light. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 50 61 44 57 / 90 90 60 70

