CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
Updated 12:08 am, Tuesday, March 13, 2018
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, March 12, 2018
_____
821 FPUS56 KMTR 130401
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
900 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
CAZ505-131900-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
900 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after
midnight. Lows around 50. South winds around 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming west around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 52 57 45 54 / 90 80 60 50
$$
CAZ506-131900-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
900 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after
midnight. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s
to upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing
to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s to 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 48 60 41 57 / 90 80 50 30
San Rafael 52 60 46 55 / 90 90 70 50
Napa 51 60 44 56 / 90 90 50 40
$$
CAZ507-131900-
North Bay Mountains-
900 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows
near 50. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in
the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s to upper
40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 47 57 39 53 / 90 90 50 40
$$
CAZ006-131900-
San Francisco-
900 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain late in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph...
becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 54 59 49 55 / 90 80 60 50
Ocean Beach 54 58 49 54 / 90 80 60 50
$$
CAZ508-131900-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
900 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain late in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to
30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming
west after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 56 60 49 56 / 90 80 50 60
Oakland 55 60 48 56 / 90 80 60 50
Fremont 55 61 47 57 / 90 90 50 60
Redwood City 53 61 45 56 / 80 80 50 60
Mountain View 55 61 48 57 / 80 70 50 60
$$
CAZ509-131900-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
900 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in
the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
$$
CAZ510-131900-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
900 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening...
becoming light. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 51 61 44 57 / 80 80 40 50
Livermore 51 60 43 56 / 80 80 40 60
$$
CAZ511-131900-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
900 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
morning. Highs in the 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and snow showers in the morning,
then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance
of snow showers after midnight. Lows near 40. East winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening...becoming light. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and snow showers likely. Highs in the 40s to
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to
mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
40s to upper 50s.
$$
CAZ512-131900-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
900 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times late
in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in
the 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s
to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows
around 40.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the 40s to mid
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
50s.
$$
CAZ513-131900-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
900 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain late in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 55 63 47 59 / 90 90 50 60
Morgan Hill 50 62 43 57 / 80 70 40 70
$$
CAZ530-131900-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
900 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs
in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph...becoming northwest
after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 54 62 48 57 / 80 70 50 70
Big Sur 48 63 44 60 / 100 90 60 80
$$
CAZ528-131900-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
900 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south around 5 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest
after midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 54 64 46 58 / 60 50 40 70
Carmel Valley 50 64 43 58 / 80 60 50 70
Hollister 52 66 44 59 / 50 50 40 60
$$
CAZ516-131900-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
900 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest around 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph...becoming west 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 51 66 43 59 / 60 40 20 50
$$
CAZ517-131900-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
900 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. A chance of showers and snow showers in the
morning, then showers, snow showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Snow
level 4000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow
showers. Snow level 4400 feet. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of showers and snow
showers. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s
to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and snow showers. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. Highs in the
lower 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers.
Lows in the 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to
50s. Lows in the 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ518-131900-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
900 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely late in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s to mid
60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to
10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of showers and snow showers in the
morning, then showers likely with possible snow showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs
in the 40s to 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow
showers. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and
snow showers. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s
to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and snow showers. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. Highs in the 40s
to 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
snow showers. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 40s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 49 64 41 57 / 70 80 40 70
$$
CAZ529-131900-
Northern Monterey Bay-
900 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening...becoming
light. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 50 61 44 57 / 90 90 60 70
$$
