CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, March 16, 2018

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

900 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-171900-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

900 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 41 55 35 56 / 40 20 10 10

CAZ506-171900-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming south

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 37 58 34 60 / 30 20 10 10

San Rafael 42 56 38 57 / 40 20 10 10

Napa 38 56 34 58 / 30 20 10 10

CAZ507-171900-

North Bay Mountains-

900 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in

the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming east

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the 40s to upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, showers. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 40s to

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 34 53 32 57 / 30 20 10 10

CAZ006-171900-

San Francisco-

900 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 46 55 44 56 / 40 30 10 10

Ocean Beach 45 53 44 54 / 40 30 10 10

CAZ508-171900-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

900 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 45 57 43 58 / 40 30 10 10

Oakland 46 56 41 58 / 40 30 10 10

Fremont 43 56 39 59 / 40 30 10 10

Redwood City 41 56 38 58 / 40 30 10 10

Mountain View 43 57 40 60 / 40 30 10 10

CAZ509-171900-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

900 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in

the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

CAZ510-171900-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs around

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 38 57 33 60 / 40 30 10 10

Livermore 39 55 36 58 / 40 30 10 10

CAZ511-171900-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

900 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3200 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.

Snow level 3300 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s to upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

CAZ512-171900-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

900 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.

Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph...

becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, showers. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.

Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ513-171900-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

900 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing to northwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 42 58 38 62 / 30 30 10 10

Morgan Hill 40 55 35 60 / 30 40 20 10

CAZ530-171900-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

900 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs around

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 45 55 40 57 / 40 40 10 10

Big Sur 42 58 38 61 / 40 40 10 10

CAZ528-171900-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

900 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming northwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 42 57 38 60 / 40 30 10 10

Carmel Valley 40 55 34 60 / 40 40 20 10

Hollister 39 56 34 61 / 30 30 20 10

CAZ516-171900-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

900 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms late in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s. South winds around 5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 39 56 35 62 / 30 30 20 0

CAZ517-171900-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

900 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms late in the evening. A chance of

snow showers. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level 3500 feet. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.

Snow level 3400 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the 40s to 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 60s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

CAZ518-171900-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

900 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the evening. A chance of showers and snow showers. Snow level

3400 feet. Lows in the 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.

Snow level 3300 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s to upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the 30s to upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 38 54 34 61 / 30 40 20 0

CAZ529-171900-

Northern Monterey Bay-

900 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s. East winds around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs around

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 41 56 37 59 / 40 40 10 0

