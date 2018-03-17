CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
Updated 12:07 am, Saturday, March 17, 2018
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, March 16, 2018
_____
003 FPUS56 KMTR 170401
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
900 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-171900-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
900 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around
10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 41 55 35 56 / 40 20 10 10
$$
CAZ506-171900-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
900 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in
the 50s to lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming south
5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to
upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 37 58 34 60 / 30 20 10 10
San Rafael 42 56 38 57 / 40 20 10 10
Napa 38 56 34 58 / 30 20 10 10
$$
CAZ507-171900-
North Bay Mountains-
900 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in
the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming east
around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in
the 40s to upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east 5 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, showers. Highs in the 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 40s to
upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 34 53 32 57 / 30 20 10 10
$$
CAZ006-171900-
San Francisco-
900 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 46 55 44 56 / 40 30 10 10
Ocean Beach 45 53 44 54 / 40 30 10 10
$$
CAZ508-171900-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
900 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. West winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 45 57 43 58 / 40 30 10 10
Oakland 46 56 41 58 / 40 30 10 10
Fremont 43 56 39 59 / 40 30 10 10
Redwood City 41 56 38 58 / 40 30 10 10
Mountain View 43 57 40 60 / 40 30 10 10
$$
CAZ509-171900-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
900 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming
southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in
the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
$$
CAZ510-171900-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
900 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north 5 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 5 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs around
60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 38 57 33 60 / 40 30 10 10
Livermore 39 55 36 58 / 40 30 10 10
$$
CAZ511-171900-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
900 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow
showers. Snow level 3200 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.
Snow level 3300 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s to upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to
mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s to
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
$$
CAZ512-171900-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
900 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.
Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to
lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph...
becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, showers. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.
Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ513-171900-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
900 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing to northwest
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 42 58 38 62 / 30 30 10 10
Morgan Hill 40 55 35 60 / 30 40 20 10
$$
CAZ530-171900-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
900 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
thunderstorms late in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs around
60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 45 55 40 57 / 40 40 10 10
Big Sur 42 58 38 61 / 40 40 10 10
$$
CAZ528-171900-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
900 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
thunderstorms late in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming northwest 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming
southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 42 57 38 60 / 40 30 10 10
Carmel Valley 40 55 34 60 / 40 40 20 10
Hollister 39 56 34 61 / 30 30 20 10
$$
CAZ516-171900-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
900 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms late in the evening, then a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West
winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s. South winds around 5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the
mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 39 56 35 62 / 30 30 20 0
$$
CAZ517-171900-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
900 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms late in the evening. A chance of
snow showers. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level 3500 feet. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.
Snow level 3400 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in
the 40s to 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower
50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to
mid 60s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow
showers. Highs in the 40s to 50s.
$$
CAZ518-171900-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
900 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in
the evening. A chance of showers and snow showers. Snow level
3400 feet. Lows in the 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.
Snow level 3300 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s to upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
50s to 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the 30s to upper
40s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s to
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow
showers. Highs in the 40s to 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 38 54 34 61 / 30 40 20 0
$$
CAZ529-171900-
Northern Monterey Bay-
900 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s. East winds around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs around
60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 41 56 37 59 / 40 40 10 0
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: California, Zone Forecast