CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018

_____

843 FPUS56 KMTR 172201

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

CAZ505-181300-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming east around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 54 34 56 / 20 20 0

$$

CAZ506-181300-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 56 33 59 / 20 20 10

San Rafael 55 38 57 / 50 20 0

Napa 55 34 58 / 30 20 0

$$

CAZ507-181300-

North Bay Mountains-

300 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the 30s

to lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the 40s to upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 52 32 56 / 30 20 0

$$

CAZ006-181300-

San Francisco-

300 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 54 44 56 / 30 20 10

Ocean Beach 53 44 54 / 30 20 10

$$

CAZ508-181300-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph...

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 56 44 58 / 30 20 10

Oakland 55 42 57 / 30 20 10

Fremont 55 40 59 / 40 20 10

Redwood City 55 37 58 / 40 20 10

Mountain View 56 40 59 / 40 20 0

$$

CAZ509-181300-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...

becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

$$

CAZ510-181300-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 56 34 59 / 50 20 10

Livermore 54 35 57 / 40 20 10

$$

CAZ511-181300-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers likely with possible snow showers and

thunderstorms. Little or no new snow accumulation. Snow level

3400 feet. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in the

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ512-181300-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...A chance of showers with possible snow showers

and thunderstorms likely. No snow accumulation. Highs in the 40s

to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.

Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ513-181300-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Patchy dense

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs around 60.

Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows near 40. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 57 38 61 / 40 20 10

Morgan Hill 54 35 60 / 60 20 10

$$

CAZ530-181300-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 40. North

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 55 40 57 / 30 20 10

Big Sur 58 39 60 / 50 30 10

$$

CAZ528-181300-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 57 38 60 / 40 20 10

Carmel Valley 55 35 59 / 40 30 10

Hollister 56 35 61 / 40 20 10

$$

CAZ516-181300-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Patchy dense

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs around 60.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning...becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around

50. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 55 34 61 / 50 20 10

$$

CAZ517-181300-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 3700 feet. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers in the evening. Snow

level 3600 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in

the 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ518-181300-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to 50s. North winds

around 5 mph...becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s. East winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in

the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a

slight chance of showers. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 53 32 60 / 50 20 10

$$

CAZ529-181300-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around

40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs around

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 56 36 59 / 40 20 0

$$

_____

_____

