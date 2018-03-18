CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018

_____

390 FPUS56 KMTR 181801

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

1101 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-190900-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

1101 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...

becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 56 37 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-190900-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

1101 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming east 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph increasing

to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 60 36 67 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 58 39 65 / 0 0 0

Napa 58 37 65 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-190900-

North Bay Mountains-

1101 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 40s to

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 56 35 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-190900-

San Francisco-

1101 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming north

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 57 45 64 / 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 55 44 61 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ508-190900-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

1101 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in

the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 58 45 64 / 0 0 0

Oakland 58 43 64 / 0 0 0

Fremont 59 41 66 / 0 0 0

Redwood City 58 40 65 / 0 0 0

Mountain View 60 42 66 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-190900-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

1101 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in

the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ510-190900-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

1101 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 60 38 66 / 0 0 0

Livermore 58 37 64 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ511-190900-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

1101 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.

Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ512-190900-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

1101 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds 20 to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ513-190900-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

1101 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

winds...becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 62 41 69 / 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 60 37 68 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-190900-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

1101 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 58 42 64 / 0 0 0

Big Sur 60 42 66 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-190900-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

1101 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

south around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 61 39 67 / 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 60 37 67 / 0 0 0

Hollister 61 38 69 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-190900-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

1101 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light winds...

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph...

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 61 37 69 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-190900-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

1101 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to lower

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

snow showers. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Lows

in the 20s to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ518-190900-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

1101 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

snow showers. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 60 36 68 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-190900-

Northern Monterey Bay-

1101 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph...becoming

east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 59 39 66 / 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: California, Zone Forecast