CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
Published 6:08 am, Monday, March 19, 2018
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018
042 FPUS56 KMTR 191001
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
301 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
CAZ505-200100-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
301 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 35 63 47 55 / 0 0 50 80
CAZ506-200100-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to
upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 34 66 44 56 / 0 0 40 80
San Rafael 38 64 48 56 / 0 0 40 80
Napa 33 64 46 56 / 0 0 30 80
CAZ507-200100-
North Bay Mountains-
301 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 31 61 42 53 / 0 0 30 90
CAZ006-200100-
San Francisco-
301 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming south 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 44 64 51 57 / 0 0 40 70
Ocean Beach 44 61 50 56 / 0 0 40 70
CAZ508-200100-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
301 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 42 64 52 58 / 0 0 40 70
Oakland 41 65 50 58 / 0 0 40 80
Fremont 40 66 50 59 / 0 0 40 70
Redwood City 36 66 48 59 / 0 0 50 70
Mountain View 40 66 50 60 / 0 0 40 70
CAZ509-200100-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
301 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph...
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
CAZ510-200100-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming east 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 36 65 46 58 / 0 0 30 70
Livermore 34 64 46 58 / 0 0 30 70
CAZ511-200100-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
301 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph...becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in
the 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.
CAZ512-200100-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
301 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to
30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow
showers. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
CAZ513-200100-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
301 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after
midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 39 69 49 61 / 0 0 40 70
Morgan Hill 34 68 45 59 / 0 0 40 80
CAZ530-200100-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
301 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 5 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east 5 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 60.
East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 41 65 47 59 / 10 0 60 70
Big Sur 40 67 46 60 / 0 0 90 90
CAZ528-200100-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
301 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs around 60. Northwest winds
around 5 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows
in the lower 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 38 68 47 59 / 0 0 60 70
Carmel Valley 32 68 43 60 / 10 0 70 80
Hollister 35 69 46 60 / 0 0 40 70
CAZ516-200100-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
301 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast around
5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 34 69 45 57 / 0 0 70 90
CAZ517-200100-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
301 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to
30 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 35 to 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Lows in the 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
snow showers. Lows in the 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs
in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
CAZ518-200100-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
301 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the 50s to 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in
the 40s to upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the 40s. South winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows
in the 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to lower
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the 40s to 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s to
upper 30s. Highs in the 40s to 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 31 68 43 57 / 0 0 70 90
CAZ529-200100-
Northern Monterey Bay-
301 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming
east around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...
becoming east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the
upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 37 67 45 58 / 0 0 60 90
