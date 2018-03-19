CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-200100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 35 63 47 55 / 0 0 50 80

CAZ506-200100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 34 66 44 56 / 0 0 40 80

San Rafael 38 64 48 56 / 0 0 40 80

Napa 33 64 46 56 / 0 0 30 80

CAZ507-200100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 31 61 42 53 / 0 0 30 90

CAZ006-200100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming south 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 44 64 51 57 / 0 0 40 70

Ocean Beach 44 61 50 56 / 0 0 40 70

CAZ508-200100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 42 64 52 58 / 0 0 40 70

Oakland 41 65 50 58 / 0 0 40 80

Fremont 40 66 50 59 / 0 0 40 70

Redwood City 36 66 48 59 / 0 0 50 70

Mountain View 40 66 50 60 / 0 0 40 70

CAZ509-200100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph...

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

CAZ510-200100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming east 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 36 65 46 58 / 0 0 30 70

Livermore 34 64 46 58 / 0 0 30 70

CAZ511-200100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph...becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ512-200100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ513-200100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 39 69 49 61 / 0 0 40 70

Morgan Hill 34 68 45 59 / 0 0 40 80

CAZ530-200100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east 5 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 60.

East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 41 65 47 59 / 10 0 60 70

Big Sur 40 67 46 60 / 0 0 90 90

CAZ528-200100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

around 5 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 38 68 47 59 / 0 0 60 70

Carmel Valley 32 68 43 60 / 10 0 70 80

Hollister 35 69 46 60 / 0 0 40 70

CAZ516-200100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast around

5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 34 69 45 57 / 0 0 70 90

CAZ517-200100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 35 to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

snow showers. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ518-200100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s to 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in

the 40s to upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s to

upper 30s. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 31 68 43 57 / 0 0 70 90

CAZ529-200100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming

east around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 37 67 45 58 / 0 0 60 90

