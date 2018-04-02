CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
Updated 9:08 pm, Sunday, April 1, 2018
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 1, 2018
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
600 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
CAZ505-021600-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
600 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Highs around 60. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 47 65 43 63 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ506-021600-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
600 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
50s to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the 60s. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 60s to
lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 44 73 41 70 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 49 70 46 68 / 0 0 0 0
Napa 46 73 43 71 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-021600-
North Bay Mountains-
600 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 48 69 45 70 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-021600-
San Francisco-
600 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to
20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 51 64 49 66 / 0 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 50 62 48 64 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ508-021600-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
600 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West
winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs near
70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 51 63 49 66 / 0 0 0 0
Oakland 50 65 49 68 / 0 0 0 0
Fremont 49 69 47 71 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 48 68 45 70 / 0 0 0 0
Mountain View 50 69 47 73 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-021600-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
600 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 60. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
CAZ510-021600-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
600 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
15 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 15 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 47 71 44 73 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 48 70 44 74 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ511-021600-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
600 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ512-021600-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
600 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ513-021600-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
600 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 51 70 48 74 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 46 72 43 75 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ530-021600-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
600 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 50 59 47 61 / 0 0 0 0
Big Sur 49 63 45 66 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-021600-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
600 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph
increasing to west around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 47 64 44 66 / 0 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 45 66 44 69 / 10 0 0 0
Hollister 46 73 43 73 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-021600-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
600 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 45 74 43 75 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-021600-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
600 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 60s to mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ518-021600-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
600 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph...becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 43 77 42 77 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-021600-
Northern Monterey Bay-
600 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast
around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
around 5 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 45 67 42 69 / 0 0 0 0
$$
Keywords: California, Zone Forecast