CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, April 2, 2018

_____

621 FPUS56 KMTR 030401

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

900 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

CAZ505-031900-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

900 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 43 62 45 63 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-031900-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 42 72 43 71 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 46 69 47 68 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 44 70 45 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-031900-

North Bay Mountains-

900 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 45 73 46 71 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ006-031900-

San Francisco-

900 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows near 50. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 50 63 50 65 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 49 59 49 61 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ508-031900-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

900 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph decreasing

to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 50 65 50 67 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 49 65 50 66 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 47 70 49 70 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 46 70 46 69 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 47 69 49 69 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-031900-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

900 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ510-031900-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 45 74 47 73 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 44 73 46 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ511-031900-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

900 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ512-031900-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

900 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming

west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the 50s to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ513-031900-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

900 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 47 74 48 74 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 42 76 45 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-031900-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

900 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 46 64 47 65 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 46 71 47 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-031900-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

900 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 45 69 45 70 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 42 72 43 72 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 44 77 45 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-031900-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

900 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds...

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 44 79 46 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-031900-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

900 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ518-031900-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

900 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 70s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 43 79 45 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-031900-

Northern Monterey Bay-

900 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70. Light winds...becoming southwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light winds...

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 43 71 45 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

