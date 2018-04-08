CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 8, 2018

988 FPUS56 KMTR 081301

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

600 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

CAZ505-090400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

600 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s. Light winds...becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 60 44 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ506-090400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

600 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s

to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 66 44 76 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 66 48 73 / 0 0 0

Napa 65 46 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ507-090400-

North Bay Mountains-

600 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs near 60. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 63 48 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ006-090400-

San Francisco-

600 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light winds...

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the morning...becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 63 51 72 / 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 62 49 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ508-090400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

600 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 64 51 72 / 0 0 0

Oakland 66 51 73 / 0 0 0

Fremont 67 47 76 / 0 0 0

Redwood City 66 47 76 / 0 0 0

Mountain View 67 48 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ509-090400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

600 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning...

becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs near 60.

CAZ510-090400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

600 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 68 44 77 / 0 0 0

Livermore 67 45 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ511-090400-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

600 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

CAZ512-090400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

600 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to upper 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds...becoming west around

5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

CAZ513-090400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

600 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 69 49 78 / 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 70 44 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ530-090400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

600 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 61 47 67 / 0 0 0

Big Sur 65 46 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ528-090400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

600 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 65 45 76 / 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 67 43 77 / 0 0 0

Hollister 70 44 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ516-090400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

600 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 71 43 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ517-090400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

600 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ518-090400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

600 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a slight

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 72 41 83 / 0 0 0

CAZ529-090400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

600 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...becoming west

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 69 47 75 / 0 0 0

