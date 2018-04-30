CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, April 30, 2018

_____

609 FPUS56 KMTR 301301

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

600 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

CAZ505-010400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

601 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing

to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 60 44 65 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-010400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

601 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 80s. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 69 43 76 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 65 47 73 / 0 0 0

Napa 68 44 75 / 10 10 0

$$

CAZ507-010400-

North Bay Mountains-

601 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. East winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 67 45 75 / 10 10 0

$$

CAZ006-010400-

San Francisco-

601 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50. West winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 61 49 65 / 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 58 49 61 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ508-010400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

601 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 50. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 62 50 67 / 10 10 10

Oakland 64 49 68 / 0 0 0

Fremont 63 47 69 / 10 10 10

Redwood City 63 47 69 / 10 0 10

Mountain View 64 48 69 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ509-010400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

601 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

CAZ510-010400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

601 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 69 46 76 / 0 0 10

Livermore 65 44 72 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ511-010400-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

601 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ512-010400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

601 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ513-010400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

601 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph increasing to

northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 66 47 72 / 0 0 10

Morgan Hill 67 44 72 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ530-010400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

601 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph...becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 59 47 61 / 0 10 10

Big Sur 63 47 65 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ528-010400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

601 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s

to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 60 46 63 / 0 10 10

Carmel Valley 60 43 64 / 10 10 10

Hollister 64 44 68 / 0 10 10

$$

CAZ516-010400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

601 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing

to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 67 44 70 / 0 10 10

$$

CAZ517-010400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

601 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ518-010400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

601 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 65 41 70 / 0 10 10

$$

CAZ529-010400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

601 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph increasing to west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 64 44 68 / 0 10 10

$$

