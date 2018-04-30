CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
Updated 9:07 am, Monday, April 30, 2018
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, April 30, 2018
_____
609 FPUS56 KMTR 301301
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
600 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
CAZ505-010400-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
601 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing
to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 60 44 65 / 0 0 0
CAZ506-010400-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
601 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s
to mid 80s. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 69 43 76 / 0 0 0
San Rafael 65 47 73 / 0 0 0
Napa 68 44 75 / 10 10 0
CAZ507-010400-
North Bay Mountains-
601 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. East winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 67 45 75 / 10 10 0
CAZ006-010400-
San Francisco-
601 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50. West winds 20 to
30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to
upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 61 49 65 / 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 58 49 61 / 0 0 0
CAZ508-010400-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
601 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 50. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph...
becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to
mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 62 50 67 / 10 10 10
Oakland 64 49 68 / 0 0 0
Fremont 63 47 69 / 10 10 10
Redwood City 63 47 69 / 10 0 10
Mountain View 64 48 69 / 0 0 10
CAZ509-010400-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
601 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
CAZ510-010400-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
601 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 69 46 76 / 0 0 10
Livermore 65 44 72 / 10 10 10
CAZ511-010400-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
601 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s
to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to
upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
CAZ512-010400-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
601 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid
70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
CAZ513-010400-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
601 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph increasing to
northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...
becoming southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 66 47 72 / 0 0 10
Morgan Hill 67 44 72 / 10 10 10
CAZ530-010400-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
601 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph...becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 59 47 61 / 0 10 10
Big Sur 63 47 65 / 10 10 10
CAZ528-010400-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
601 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph...becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing
to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s
to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 60 46 63 / 0 10 10
Carmel Valley 60 43 64 / 10 10 10
Hollister 64 44 68 / 0 10 10
CAZ516-010400-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
601 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 20 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph
increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing
to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 67 44 70 / 0 10 10
CAZ517-010400-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
601 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...
becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s
to mid 80s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
CAZ518-010400-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
601 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 65 41 70 / 0 10 10
CAZ529-010400-
Northern Monterey Bay-
601 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph increasing to west
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming
5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 64 44 68 / 0 10 10
