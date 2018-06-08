CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 7, 2018
632 FPUS56 KMTR 080401
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
900 PM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018
CAZ505-081900-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
900 PM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 49 65 50 62 / 0 0 10 10
CAZ506-081900-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
900 PM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper
70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.
Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to
lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 49 82 50 74 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 51 76 54 70 / 0 0 0 0
Napa 50 81 52 74 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ507-081900-
North Bay Mountains-
900 PM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid
70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 49 85 49 75 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ006-081900-
San Francisco-
900 PM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to
30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s
to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 52 65 53 63 / 0 0 10 10
Ocean Beach 51 60 52 59 / 0 0 10 10
CAZ508-081900-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
900 PM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph late in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing
to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s to upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 54 69 56 67 / 0 0 10 10
Oakland 53 69 55 67 / 0 0 0 0
Fremont 53 71 55 68 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 51 74 54 69 / 0 0 0 0
Mountain View 53 74 56 70 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ509-081900-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
900 PM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s.
CAZ510-081900-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
900 PM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 52 81 54 74 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 51 78 53 71 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ511-081900-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
900 PM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. West winds around 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
CAZ512-081900-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
900 PM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to lower
70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows near 50. Highs in the
upper 60s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
upper 80s. Lows in the 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ513-081900-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
900 PM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs near 90. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 53 77 55 73 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 49 82 52 77 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ530-081900-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
900 PM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper
60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 52 64 52 64 / 0 0 10 10
Big Sur 47 73 49 69 / 0 0 10 10
CAZ528-081900-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
900 PM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear late in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 50. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds
around 10 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to
20 mph...becoming south 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs around
70 Salinas Valley and in the upper 70s to mid 80s Hollister
Valley.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 51 66 52 65 / 0 0 10 10
Carmel Valley 47 72 49 67 / 0 0 10 10
Hollister 49 78 51 74 / 0 0 10 10
CAZ516-081900-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
900 PM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
Northwest winds around 20 mph increasing to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds around 30 mph...becoming around 20 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in
the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 49 79 51 74 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ517-081900-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
900 PM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.
CAZ518-081900-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
900 PM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows near 50. Highs in the 70s
to 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 47 85 49 78 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ529-081900-
Northern Monterey Bay-
900 PM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing to
southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
east around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph increasing to
northwest around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around
20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 49 75 51 72 / 0 0 0 0
