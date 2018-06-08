CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 7, 2018

_____

632 FPUS56 KMTR 080401

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

900 PM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018

CAZ505-081900-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

900 PM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 49 65 50 62 / 0 0 10 10

$$

CAZ506-081900-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 49 82 50 74 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 51 76 54 70 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 50 81 52 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-081900-

North Bay Mountains-

900 PM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid

70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 49 85 49 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-081900-

San Francisco-

900 PM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 52 65 53 63 / 0 0 10 10

Ocean Beach 51 60 52 59 / 0 0 10 10

$$

CAZ508-081900-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

900 PM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph late in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing

to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 54 69 56 67 / 0 0 10 10

Oakland 53 69 55 67 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 53 71 55 68 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 51 74 54 69 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 53 74 56 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-081900-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

900 PM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ510-081900-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 52 81 54 74 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 51 78 53 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ511-081900-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

900 PM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. West winds around 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ512-081900-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

900 PM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows near 50. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

upper 80s. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ513-081900-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

900 PM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs near 90. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 53 77 55 73 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 49 82 52 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-081900-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

900 PM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 52 64 52 64 / 0 0 10 10

Big Sur 47 73 49 69 / 0 0 10 10

$$

CAZ528-081900-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

900 PM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear late in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 50. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds

around 10 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph...becoming south 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs around

70 Salinas Valley and in the upper 70s to mid 80s Hollister

Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 51 66 52 65 / 0 0 10 10

Carmel Valley 47 72 49 67 / 0 0 10 10

Hollister 49 78 51 74 / 0 0 10 10

$$

CAZ516-081900-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

900 PM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds around 20 mph increasing to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 30 mph...becoming around 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in

the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 49 79 51 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-081900-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

900 PM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ518-081900-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

900 PM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows near 50. Highs in the 70s

to 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 47 85 49 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-081900-

Northern Monterey Bay-

900 PM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing to

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph increasing to

northwest around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 49 75 51 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

