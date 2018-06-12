CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, June 11, 2018

_____

571 FPUS56 KMTR 120401

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

900 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-121900-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

900 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 50 70 50 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-121900-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

40s to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 52 92 52 91 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 55 87 55 86 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 55 89 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-121900-

North Bay Mountains-

900 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 54 97 54 95 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-121900-

San Francisco-

900 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 54 71 54 71 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 52 62 53 62 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ508-121900-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

900 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 56 75 56 76 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 55 76 55 77 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 56 81 56 82 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 55 85 55 84 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 57 81 57 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-121900-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

900 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ510-121900-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 57 94 57 93 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 56 93 56 92 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ511-121900-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

900 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. North winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows near 60. Highs in the

70s to 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ512-121900-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

900 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ513-121900-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

900 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 20 mph...becoming north around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 57 87 56 87 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 54 95 53 93 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-121900-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

900 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 52 68 52 68 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 50 79 49 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-121900-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

900 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s Salinas Valley and in

the upper 80s Hollister Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s Salinas Valley and in the upper 80s

Hollister Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

Highs in the mid 60s Salinas Valley and in the 70s to lower 80s

Hollister Valley.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 52 72 52 72 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 50 82 50 79 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 53 89 53 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-121900-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

900 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. North

winds around 10 mph increasing to west around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 20 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 53 91 54 89 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-121900-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

900 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s

to 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ518-121900-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

900 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 54 97 56 97 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-121900-

Northern Monterey Bay-

900 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 51 80 51 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather