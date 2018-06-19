CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
Updated 12:08 am, Tuesday, June 19, 2018
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, June 18, 2018
_____
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
900 PM PDT Mon Jun 18 2018
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
900 PM PDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except
patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid
70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in
the mid 60s to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 50 68 49 69 / 0 0 0 0
North Bay Interior Valleys-
900 PM PDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 60s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to
upper 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to
20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 51 87 50 87 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 53 83 53 82 / 0 0 0 0
Napa 53 86 53 85 / 0 0 0 0
North Bay Mountains-
900 PM PDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 52 93 53 94 / 0 0 0 0
San Francisco-
900 PM PDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except
patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower
70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 53 68 53 67 / 0 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 52 59 52 59 / 0 0 0 0
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
900 PM PDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
35 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to
30 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 56 73 55 71 / 0 0 0 0
Oakland 54 73 54 72 / 0 0 0 0
Fremont 54 78 54 79 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 54 83 54 82 / 0 0 0 0
Mountain View 56 79 56 80 / 0 0 0 0
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
900 PM PDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except
patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
East Bay Interior Valleys-
900 PM PDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows near 60. Highs in the
upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 55 89 55 87 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 54 90 55 89 / 0 0 0 0
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
900 PM PDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper
60s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
Santa Cruz Mountains-
900 PM PDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
50s to 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
900 PM PDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 56 84 56 84 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 53 91 53 90 / 0 0 0 0
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
900 PM PDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.
West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows
in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in
the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Highs in
the upper 60s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 52 66 52 65 / 0 0 0 0
Big Sur 48 78 48 78 / 0 0 0 0
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
900 PM PDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s Salinas Valley
and in the mid 80s Hollister Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s Salinas Valley
and in the mid 80s Hollister Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the mid
80s Hollister Valley.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows
in the lower 50s. Highs around 70 Salinas Valley and in the upper
80s Hollister Valley.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s Salinas Valley
and in the mid 80s to lower 90s Hollister Valley.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 52 71 52 69 / 0 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 50 80 50 78 / 0 0 0 0
Hollister 52 86 52 85 / 0 0 0 0
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
900 PM PDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 90s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 101. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 52 87 52 90 / 0 0 0 0
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
900 PM PDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper
60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
50s to 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
900 PM PDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 101. North winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s.
Highs upper 80s to 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to
mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 52 94 53 99 / 0 0 0 0
Northern Monterey Bay-
900 PM PDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows
in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.
Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 52 77 52 76 / 0 0 0 0
