CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 19, 2018

610 FPUS56 KMTR 200401

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

900 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

CAZ505-201900-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

900 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog.

Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 50 69 50 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-201900-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to upper

50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 60s. Highs mid 80s to 100. Heat index readings

around 108.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 50 87 50 88 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 53 82 53 82 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 53 85 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-201900-

North Bay Mountains-

900 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to upper 60s. Highs mid 80s to 101.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

upper 80s. Lows in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 54 94 52 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-201900-

San Francisco-

900 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...

becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 53 67 53 68 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 52 60 52 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ508-201900-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

900 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 55 71 56 71 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 54 72 55 72 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 54 79 54 76 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 54 82 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 56 80 57 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-201900-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

900 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog.

Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ510-201900-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 55 87 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 55 89 54 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ511-201900-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

900 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower

70s. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ512-201900-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

900 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

upper 80s. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ513-201900-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

900 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs 90 to 101.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 56 84 56 83 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 54 90 53 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ530-201900-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

900 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to upper

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 52 65 52 64 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 50 78 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-201900-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

900 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s Salinas Valley

and in the mid 80s Hollister Valley. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s Salinas Valley

and in the mid 80s Hollister Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s Salinas

Valley and in the lower 90s Hollister Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the 70s Salinas Valley and in the lower 90s

Hollister Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 52 69 52 68 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 50 78 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 52 85 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-201900-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

900 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 102. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 53 90 52 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-201900-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

900 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 70s. Highs mid 80s to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

70s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

CAZ518-201900-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

900 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 101. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 70s. Highs upper 80s to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 53 99 53 97 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-201900-

Northern Monterey Bay-

900 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 52 76 51 75 / 0 0 0 0

