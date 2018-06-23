CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

600 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

600 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 50 78 50 68 / 0 0 0 0

North Bay Interior Valleys-

600 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 104. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 52 99 53 87 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 55 98 55 79 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 57 99 58 85 / 0 0 0 0

North Bay Mountains-

600 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105. North winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 56 105 57 96 / 0 0 0 0

San Francisco-

600 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 55 84 55 70 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 53 71 53 61 / 0 0 0 0

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

600 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 58 86 58 75 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 56 88 57 75 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 57 92 59 82 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 57 101 58 85 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 59 91 61 80 / 0 0 0 0

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

600 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

East Bay Interior Valleys-

600 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 60 103 61 90 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 59 104 60 92 / 0 0 0 0

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

600 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 101. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

Santa Cruz Mountains-

600 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

600 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 59 96 60 86 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 55 102 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

600 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Highs

in the 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 52 73 53 67 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 49 86 49 77 / 0 0 0 0

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

600 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 Salinas Valley and in the

upper 90s Hollister Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Highs

in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the mid 70s to lower 80s

Hollister Valley.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 52 80 53 70 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 51 93 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 53 97 54 83 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

600 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 54 97 54 84 / 0 0 0 0

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

600 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 101. North winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the

lower 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

600 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 103. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 56 104 56 94 / 0 0 0 0

Northern Monterey Bay-

600 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 52 84 53 73 / 0 0 0 0

