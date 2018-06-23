CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018

_____

480 FPUS56 KMTR 231801

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

1100 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

CAZ505-240900-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

1101 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the

60s. Lows around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 77 51 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ506-240900-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

1101 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 103. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 99 53 86 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 97 55 78 / 0 0 0

Napa 98 58 85 / 0 0 0

CAZ507-240900-

North Bay Mountains-

1101 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 104. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 104 58 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ006-240900-

San Francisco-

1101 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 82 55 69 / 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 69 53 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ508-240900-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

1101 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 84 58 76 / 0 0 0

Oakland 86 57 74 / 0 0 0

Fremont 91 59 81 / 0 0 0

Redwood City 99 59 85 / 0 0 0

Mountain View 90 61 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ509-240900-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

1101 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

CAZ510-240900-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

1101 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around

20 mph...becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph...becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 103 61 89 / 0 0 0

Livermore 103 60 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ511-240900-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

1101 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 101. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ512-240900-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

1101 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ513-240900-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

1101 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 95 60 86 / 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 101 55 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ530-240900-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

1101 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming south

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the

60s to mid 70s. Lows near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 72 53 68 / 0 0 0

Big Sur 85 49 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ528-240900-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

1101 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s Salinas Valley and

in the mid 90s Hollister Valley. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

Salinas Valley and in the mid 70s to lower 80s Hollister Valley.

Lows near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 78 53 69 / 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 91 52 81 / 0 0 0

Hollister 96 54 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ516-240900-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

1101 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West winds around 5 mph

increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows around

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 96 54 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ517-240900-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

1101 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 101. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

CAZ518-240900-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

1101 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 103. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 104 56 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ529-240900-

Northern Monterey Bay-

1101 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 83 53 72 / 0 0 0

