CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 4, 2018
_____
688 FPUS56 KMTR 041301
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
600 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-050400-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
600 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s
to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 62 51 68 / 10 0 0
$$
CAZ506-050400-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
600 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 72 49 82 / 0 0 0
San Rafael 68 53 81 / 0 0 0
Napa 72 52 81 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-050400-
North Bay Mountains-
600 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s to mid 90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 80 50 87 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-050400-
San Francisco-
600 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs near 60. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to
upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 63 53 68 / 10 0 0
Ocean Beach 59 52 60 / 10 0 0
$$
CAZ508-050400-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
600 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds
5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s to upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 71 58 76 / 10 0 0
Oakland 67 56 73 / 10 0 0
Fremont 72 54 77 / 0 0 0
Redwood City 74 54 81 / 0 0 0
Mountain View 74 56 77 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-050400-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
600 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
CAZ510-050400-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
600 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph...
becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 75 54 86 / 0 0 0
Livermore 78 53 86 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ511-050400-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
600 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ512-050400-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
600 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph...becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s
to upper 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ513-050400-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
600 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
80s to upper 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to lower
90s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 77 55 83 / 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 77 52 89 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ530-050400-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
600 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to
mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph...becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s
to upper 70s. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 67 53 68 / 10 0 0
Big Sur 74 47 77 / 10 0 0
$$
CAZ528-050400-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
600 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the
60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s Salinas Valley and around 90 Hollister
Valley. Light winds...becoming west around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s Salinas Valley and around 90 Hollister Valley. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s
to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 66 54 70 / 10 0 0
Carmel Valley 76 49 82 / 0 0 0
Hollister 73 51 83 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-050400-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
600 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming
southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows
around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest around
5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Light winds...becoming southwest
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming
northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
91 to 103. North winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 106.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs upper 80s to 100.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 77 50 84 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-050400-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
600 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. North
winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs mid 80s to
100. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ518-050400-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
600 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. West winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
mid 80s to 100. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs upper 80s to
104. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 85 49 94 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-050400-
Northern Monterey Bay-
600 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 68 52 75 / 10 0 0
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather