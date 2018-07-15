CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 15, 2018
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
600 AM PDT Sun Jul 15 2018
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
600 AM PDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs
in the 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs
in the 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in
the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 66 52 69 / 0 0 0
North Bay Interior Valleys-
600 AM PDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s
to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 81 53 86 / 0 0 0
San Rafael 79 55 82 / 0 0 0
Napa 81 55 85 / 0 0 0
North Bay Mountains-
600 AM PDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s to mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. West winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s to upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 92 56 95 / 0 0 0
San Francisco-
600 AM PDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs
in the 50s to upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs
in the 50s to upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the upper 50s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 65 54 67 / 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 60 54 60 / 0 0 0
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
600 AM PDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 70 56 70 / 0 0 0
Oakland 69 57 72 / 0 0 0
Fremont 76 57 80 / 0 0 0
Redwood City 79 56 83 / 0 0 0
Mountain View 75 59 78 / 0 0 0
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
600 AM PDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid
60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.
Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
East Bay Interior Valleys-
600 AM PDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph...becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 15 to
20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
Lows in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 85 57 91 / 0 0 0
Livermore 88 58 93 / 0 0 0
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
600 AM PDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
Santa Cruz Mountains-
600 AM PDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s
to upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
600 AM PDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph increasing
to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs near 90. East winds around 5 mph increasing to northwest
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s
to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 83 59 86 / 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 90 56 93 / 0 0 0
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
600 AM PDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s
to upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.
Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 67 55 69 / 0 0 0
Big Sur 77 51 78 / 0 0 0
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
600 AM PDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70 Salinas Valley and in
the mid 80s Hollister Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s Salinas Valley and in the upper 80s
Hollister Valley. Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near
70 Salinas Valley and in the lower 80s Hollister Valley. Lows in
the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 68 55 70 / 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 81 53 85 / 0 0 0
Hollister 82 55 86 / 0 0 0
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
600 AM PDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 80s to upper 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
90 to 100. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph
increasing to west around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s
to upper 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 89 55 90 / 0 0 0
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
600 AM PDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. West winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
600 AM PDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102. West winds around 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102. West winds around 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 103. West winds around 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s
to upper 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to
upper 60s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 98 58 100 / 0 0 0
Northern Monterey Bay-
600 AM PDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.
Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 72 55 73 / 0 0 0
