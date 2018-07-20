CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CAZ505-210100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog.

Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 52 72 55 73 / 10 20 20 0

CAZ506-210100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s to 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s to lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 53 84 54 85 / 10 20 20 10

San Rafael 55 81 59 83 / 10 20 20 0

Napa 55 81 57 83 / 10 20 20 10

CAZ507-210100-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 57 89 58 90 / 10 20 20 10

CAZ006-210100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 55 69 57 69 / 10 20 20 0

Ocean Beach 54 63 56 63 / 10 20 20 0

CAZ508-210100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 55 74 61 74 / 10 20 20 0

Oakland 58 74 60 74 / 10 20 20 0

Fremont 59 81 61 80 / 10 20 20 0

Redwood City 60 83 62 83 / 10 20 20 0

Mountain View 60 79 63 79 / 10 20 20 0

CAZ509-210100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ510-210100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 58 88 62 88 / 10 20 20 10

Livermore 59 91 62 90 / 10 20 20 0

CAZ511-210100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to

lower 70s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ512-210100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the 70s to mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

CAZ513-210100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 60 86 63 85 / 10 20 20 0

Morgan Hill 56 90 59 90 / 20 20 20 0

CAZ530-210100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 56 73 58 72 / 20 20 10 0

Big Sur 54 79 57 80 / 20 20 10 0

CAZ528-210100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s

to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 57 72 59 72 / 20 20 20 0

Carmel Valley 56 85 57 83 / 20 20 10 0

Hollister 54 82 58 82 / 20 20 20 0

CAZ516-210100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs near 90.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light

winds...becoming west around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs upper 80s to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 56 87 58 86 / 20 20 10 0

CAZ517-210100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s to lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 70s. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

CAZ518-210100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in

the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 70s. Highs upper 80s to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 58 96 61 96 / 20 20 10 0

CAZ529-210100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 54 73 57 74 / 20 20 20 0

