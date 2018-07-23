CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 22, 2018

_____

869 FPUS56 KMTR 231001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018

CAZ505-240100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 55 72 55 73 / 10 10 10 10

$$

CAZ506-240100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 20 to

30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in

the 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 55 85 57 87 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 58 86 58 87 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 57 86 57 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-240100-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to upper

60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in

the mid 50s to upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 58 95 60 97 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-240100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the 50s to upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 57 69 56 70 / 10 10 10 10

Ocean Beach 56 63 55 63 / 10 10 10 10

$$

CAZ508-240100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 60 73 58 73 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 59 75 60 76 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 59 79 59 80 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 60 85 60 88 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 61 77 60 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-240100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ510-240100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 60 89 61 91 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 60 92 61 94 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ511-240100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. West

winds around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ512-240100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s to lower 70s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ513-240100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

around 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 61 84 61 85 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 58 95 58 96 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-240100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 58 69 57 69 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 55 79 55 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-240100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s Salinas Valley and in the upper 80s

Hollister Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s Salinas Valley and in

the upper 80s Hollister Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs near 70 Salinas Valley and in the 80s Hollister

Valley.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 58 72 57 72 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 55 83 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 57 86 56 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-240100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 9 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 91 to 101. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 92 to 105. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 94 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs 90 to 105.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 57 91 57 92 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-240100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 9 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100. East winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 103. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs upper 80s to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the

upper 50s to lower 70s. Highs mid 80s to 101.

$$

CAZ518-240100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 9 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 103. North winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 105. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in

the upper 50s to lower 70s. Highs 91 to 106.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs mid 80s to 100. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 58 101 58 104 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-240100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 57 78 58 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

