CAZ505-030400-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
600 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 68 52 69 / 0 0 0
CAZ506-030400-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
600 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy, haze. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Breezy, haze. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds 20 to
30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Breezy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s
to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 87 52 87 / 0 0 0
San Rafael 81 53 84 / 0 0 0
Napa 82 54 84 / 0 0 0
CAZ507-030400-
North Bay Mountains-
600 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze.
Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Haze. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s
to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 93 55 93 / 0 0 0
CAZ006-030400-
San Francisco-
600 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s
to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the
50s to upper 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 64 54 65 / 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 59 53 60 / 0 0 0
CAZ508-030400-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
600 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
35 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 70 57 72 / 0 0 0
Oakland 70 56 72 / 0 0 0
Fremont 76 56 78 / 0 0 0
Redwood City 78 56 80 / 0 0 0
Mountain View 75 57 75 / 0 0 0
CAZ509-030400-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
600 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the
60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
CAZ510-030400-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
600 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to
mid 90s. Lows around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 87 57 92 / 0 0 0
Livermore 88 55 90 / 0 0 0
CAZ511-030400-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
600 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds
around 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. West
winds around 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows near 60.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
CAZ512-030400-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
600 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
CAZ513-030400-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
600 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 20 mph...becoming
north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds around 10 mph
increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower
90s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 82 58 83 / 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 91 55 91 / 10 0 0
CAZ530-030400-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
600 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 66 54 67 / 10 0 0
Big Sur 78 53 79 / 10 0 0
CAZ528-030400-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
600 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the lower 80s Hollister
Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 70 Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s Hollister
Valley. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s
Salinas Valley and in the 80s to lower 90s Hollister Valley. Lows
in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 67 55 69 / 10 0 0
Carmel Valley 81 53 82 / 10 0 0
Hollister 82 53 83 / 10 0 0
CAZ516-030400-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
600 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
upper 80s to 100. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
upper 80s to 100. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 20 mph decreasing to
around 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs upper 80s to 100. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to upper
90s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 101. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 102.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 89 55 89 / 10 0 0
CAZ517-030400-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
600 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 80s to 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 80s to 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to
30 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to
90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
CAZ518-030400-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
600 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 101. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to mid
60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to 90s.
Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs mid 80s to 101.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 103.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 98 55 98 / 10 0 0
CAZ529-030400-
Northern Monterey Bay-
600 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 73 54 74 / 10 0 0
