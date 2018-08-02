CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 2, 2018

_____

038 FPUS56 KMTR 021301

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

600 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

CAZ505-030400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

600 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 68 52 69 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-030400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

600 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy, haze. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy, haze. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 87 52 87 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 81 53 84 / 0 0 0

Napa 82 54 84 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-030400-

North Bay Mountains-

600 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Haze. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 93 55 93 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-030400-

San Francisco-

600 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the

50s to upper 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 64 54 65 / 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 59 53 60 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ508-030400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

600 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 70 57 72 / 0 0 0

Oakland 70 56 72 / 0 0 0

Fremont 76 56 78 / 0 0 0

Redwood City 78 56 80 / 0 0 0

Mountain View 75 57 75 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-030400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

600 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ510-030400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

600 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 90s. Lows around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 87 57 92 / 0 0 0

Livermore 88 55 90 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ511-030400-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

600 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds

around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. West

winds around 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows near 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ512-030400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

600 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ513-030400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

600 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 20 mph...becoming

north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 82 58 83 / 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 91 55 91 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ530-030400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

600 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 66 54 67 / 10 0 0

Big Sur 78 53 79 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ528-030400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

600 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the lower 80s Hollister

Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70 Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s Hollister

Valley. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s

Salinas Valley and in the 80s to lower 90s Hollister Valley. Lows

in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 67 55 69 / 10 0 0

Carmel Valley 81 53 82 / 10 0 0

Hollister 82 53 83 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ516-030400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

600 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

upper 80s to 100. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

upper 80s to 100. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 20 mph decreasing to

around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs upper 80s to 100. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to upper

90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 101. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 89 55 89 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ517-030400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

600 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s to 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s to 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ518-030400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

600 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 101. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to mid

60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs mid 80s to 101.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 98 55 98 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ529-030400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

600 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 73 54 74 / 10 0 0

$$

