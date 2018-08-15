CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 14, 2018
_____
535 FPUS56 KMTR 150101
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
600 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-151600-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
600 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
West winds around 15 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in
the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 54 68 54 69 / 10 10 0 0
$$
CAZ506-151600-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
600 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 52 84 52 86 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 54 79 54 81 / 10 10 0 0
Napa 54 82 54 83 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-151600-
North Bay Mountains-
600 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 70s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 57 91 57 93 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-151600-
San Francisco-
600 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Breezy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to
20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in
the lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 54 64 54 64 / 10 10 0 0
Ocean Beach 54 59 53 59 / 10 10 10 0
$$
CAZ508-151600-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
600 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 55 67 55 67 / 10 10 0 0
Oakland 57 70 57 70 / 10 10 0 0
Fremont 57 75 57 76 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 57 78 57 79 / 10 0 0 0
Mountain View 57 74 57 75 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-151600-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
600 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in
the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the 60s.
$$
CAZ510-151600-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
600 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming west
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 57 89 57 91 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 55 86 55 90 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ511-151600-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
600 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s to lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ512-151600-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
600 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s to lower 70s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ513-151600-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
600 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds around 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 59 81 59 82 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 54 90 55 92 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ530-151600-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
600 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in
the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 55 65 54 66 / 10 10 0 0
Big Sur 51 81 51 82 / 10 10 0 0
$$
CAZ528-151600-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
600 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s
Salinas Valley and in the lower 80s Hollister Valley. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s
Hollister Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming west
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the upper 80s Hollister
Valley.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s
Hollister Valley.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 55 67 55 68 / 10 10 0 0
Carmel Valley 51 78 51 81 / 10 10 0 0
Hollister 53 82 54 85 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-151600-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
600 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 20 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph...
becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
increasing to west around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to
20 mph...becoming north around 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs upper 80s to 100.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 53 87 54 89 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-151600-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
600 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. West winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s to lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.
$$
CAZ518-151600-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
600 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 70s. Highs upper 80s to 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 70s. Highs upper 80s to 102.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 55 98 56 99 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-151600-
Northern Monterey Bay-
600 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in
the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 54 73 54 73 / 0 0 0 0
$$
