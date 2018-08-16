CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 16, 2018

_____

534 FPUS56 KMTR 161801

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

1100 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-170900-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

1100 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 68 53 70 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-170900-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

1100 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 85 51 88 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 79 53 84 / 0 0 0

Napa 82 54 84 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-170900-

North Bay Mountains-

1100 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 92 56 94 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-170900-

San Francisco-

1100 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 64 54 66 / 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 59 53 60 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ508-170900-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

1100 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 67 54 71 / 0 0 0

Oakland 70 56 73 / 0 0 0

Fremont 75 56 79 / 0 0 0

Redwood City 77 57 80 / 0 0 0

Mountain View 74 57 77 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-170900-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

1100 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ510-170900-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

1100 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 88 57 93 / 0 0 0

Livermore 87 56 92 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ511-170900-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

1100 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 20 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ512-170900-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

1100 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ513-170900-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

1100 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph...becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 80 59 84 / 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 90 55 94 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-170900-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

1100 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the upper 60s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 66 54 69 / 0 0 0

Big Sur 81 51 82 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-170900-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

1100 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and

in the mid 80s Hollister Valley. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s Salinas Valley and in the upper 80s Hollister

Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s Salinas Valley and in the upper 80s

Hollister Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s Hollister Valley. Lows in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 68 55 71 / 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 79 51 83 / 0 0 0

Hollister 85 54 88 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-170900-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

1100 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. North winds around 5 mph

increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 20 mph...becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. West winds around 5 mph

increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 89 55 91 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-170900-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

1100 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ518-170900-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

1100 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 100. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 70s. Highs upper 80s to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 98 58 100 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-170900-

Northern Monterey Bay-

1100 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 74 54 75 / 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather